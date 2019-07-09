Fighters of the Week

1. Jorge Masvidal: “You guys are welcome for ending that dude.” Good God, was that one of the nastiest knockouts I’ve ever seen and the fastest knockout in UFC history.

2. Amanda Nunes: Nunes is just trolling at this point. She walked down Cyborg and knocked her out, face-first, a Cyborg specialty, then in her next fight, finished Holly Holm with a headkick, her trademark! I look forward to her outwrestling Daniel Cormier, then defeating Aaron Judge in a home run derby.

3. Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao: And STILL Glory featherweight champion after a dominant title defense over Anvar Boynazarov in the main event of Glory 67 from Orlando.

4. Nordine Oubaali: Defended the only world boxing championship this weekend, doing it in the main event of ESPN+, advancing to 16-0 and defending his WBC World Bantamweight title over Arthur Villanueva in six.

5. Craig Jones: In the span of half a week, Jones submitted Tex Johnson at KASAI on the Fourth of July, and Rumble Johnson on Sunday’s Submission Underground. Not a bad week of work!

6. D’Angelo Marshall: In a battle of two of the best heavyweights in the world at Glory 67, Marshall got the best of Jahfarr Wilnis.

7. Asa Ten Pow: In the co-main of Glory 67, Pow won a UD over Houssam El Kasri, and don’t look now, but that makes 5-0 for Asa in Glory, who has come out of nowhere to become a featherweight contender.

8. Elvis Gashi: Delivered a head kick that sounded like a festive July 4th firework 23 seconds in, then called out lightweight champ Marat Grigorian after. Nice night of work.

9. Jan Blachowicz: That’s five out of his last six for Blachowicz, with the only loss coming to Thiago Santos, and his most recent one was the biggest, knocking out former middleweight world champion Luke Rockhold in his 205lb debut.

10. Gabriel Maestre: The two-time Olympian for Colombia made his professional debut on Saturday, and knocked out 20-0 Jeovanis Barraza in the second round, and claimed a vacant secondary WBA junior middleweight title. That’s one hell of a debut.

11. Arnold Allen: Don’t look now, but that quietly makes it 6-0 for Allen in the UFC. And with a feather in his cap like Gilbert Melendez, he’s due for something big.

12. Zhankosh Turarov: In the co-main of the only real boxing card of the weekend, on ESPN+, Turarob stopped Mauro Godoy inside of the third round to claim a vacant WBO secondary title at 140lbs.

13. Gabriel Gonzaga: In the co-main of Submission Underground 9, Gonzaga, on short notice, armbarred Fabiano Scherner in overtime.

14. Jon Jones: Thiago Santos’s knee is a huge dick. Truly, a huge dick. Bones looked like pure garbage and Santos was controlling him in a way nobody had since Alexander Gustafsson the first time they met. Then, a tweak, and while Santos soldiered on, he couldn’t sustain it for the rest of the fight, and Jones was able to crawl back into the fight and escape with a split-decision. Will they run it back? They certainly should, but you never know if Jones can stay un-suspended long enough.

15. Thiago Santos: See above.