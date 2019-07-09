Floyd Mayweather gets crossed up so badly he fell down in charity game (Video)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. may currently be retired from boxing, but he remains in great shape, and has been known to play pickup basketball with his buddies during his leisure time.

But that doesn’t mean he’s not liable to getting his ankles broken on defense, as we recently learned.

The GOAT laced up his sneakers to play in a recent celebrity charity game on Monday night, and he got on the wrong end of the highlight reel. Mayweather attempted to guard Larry “Bone Collector” Williams on one particular play, and his counterpart crossed him up so badly that Money May hit the deck.

50-1 👀🏀 Floyd Mayweather getting floored by Larry 'Bone Collector' Williams during a charity basketball match… pic.twitter.com/noXmAt7eou — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 9, 2019

Yeesh.