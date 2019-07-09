How to Lose Money in a Casino in Five Minutes

So, you have completed your registration in an online gambling facility; you made your deposit, and you are excited to play. And in less than five minutes, you just squandered your money away. And you scream that the games are rigged by game developers, like those in this list https://casinos-top-online.co.uk/top-software-provider/, that it is unfair.

But is it, really?

Actually, this could have been your fault. And together, we will explore some ways and reasons you will lose your money faster than you can even say blackjack.

You Do Not Know How to Play

While it is true that most games in casinos are determined by luck, there are games by which you can win if you only use your head. We are not talking about card counting, as this is a gambler’s dream. There are only a few people who can do this, and this is why they are celebrated to the extent that movies are made about them.

You will lose money if you do not know the betting rules, the payout rules, and game mechanics. It is true that beginner’s luck can happen to you. But after that, what’s next?

Playing without understanding variance, payout ratios, probabilities, and technique, is a guaranteed ingredient to lose your money in less than five minutes. Do not be an amateur player who decides to just bet high and hope that the gods favour you in blackjack.

Professional players spend time learning any game; they become experts and learn from other players before they turned it into a living.

You Are Impatient

Many casino players lose their money because they have no emotional control. The feeling of a loss is painful. And the player wants to get revenge—or get even.

Did you know that the part of the brain where physical pain is registered is the same that registers emotional pain?

Yes, and because of that, players are prone to behave with their mental and emotional reflexes instead of thinking. If you lose, you get angry; you get frustrated.

As a result, you wager it all. You stop caring, and you start praying, instead of being rational and thinking of a strategy to avoid losing again.

The same goes for skill-based games like Texas Hold’em. Too many times, players who are on a losing streak, or those who keep getting bad cards, tend to just go all-in without even seeing the flop, in the hopes that the results will be favourable to them.

Naturally, experts will not bite if they have weak hands. If they do, there is a high likelihood that the expert player has a strong hand and he will win.

Impatience is another ingredient to lose. This principle applies to all games found in casinos. If you only have £45 and you decide to bet it all on one spin, hoping to get the jackpot, you must realise your odds are less than 1%. Although it is true that the odds are the same for every spin, you are better off spinning more with fewer wager amounts than a one-time chance.

You Do Not Have a Disciplined Strategy

Patience is a virtue, and knowing how to play is a basic expectation.

Now, a disciplined strategy is an approach to winning. Those who play and are patient enough may win, but those who have a strategy have a solid chance to bring home the bacon.

In blackjack, for example, what you need is to add the values of cards you have. If you have these simple math skills, you can play. But this does not mean you can play it well. Again, we are not talking about counting cards. At the very least, you must have a strategy when you bet, and stick to it.

An example of this is to decide if you will stand on a hard 17 or soft 17, or if you will double every time your hand is less than 14. You also have to take into the consideration the dealer’s hole card. There are many online courses you can take for free to learn. Experts have taken statistics into the equation of the best possible decisions to make in these games. All you need to do is to learn and apply them.

But if you believe that all wins are just due to luck, then feel free to lose money without even warming your seat.

Summary

If your goal is to lose money, you can do it in less than five minutes. But if your goal is to win money, there are only three things that you always need to remember: knowledge, patience, and strategy.

If you have all these three, you can tilt the odds in your favour and make good decisions, even if you lose. In any game, you cannot expect to win 100% of the time. You must also forget about t jackpot or winning big. Smart players—professional players—earn slowly but surely.