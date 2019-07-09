Invicta FC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jul 9/19

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Invicta FC. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Tuesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC, Bellator and/or Strikeforce during this time, those performances were counted also)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Last
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|2
|Jinh Yu Frey
|Atomweight
|115.5
|2
|9
|Vanessa Porto
|Flyweight
|92.5
|3
|4
|Kay Hansen
|Strawweight
|76.5
|4
|5
|DeAnna Bennett
|Flyweight
|59.5
|5
|6
|Miranda Maverick
|Flyweight
|56.5
|6
|46
|Kailin Curran
|Strawweight
|49.5
|7
|16
|Viviane Pereira
|Atomweight
|47
|8
|37
|Karina Rodriguez
|Flyweight
|41
|9
|9
|Brogan Walker-Sanchez
|Flyweight
|39
|10
|11
|Stephanie Geltmacher
|Flyweight
|36
|11
|8
|Amber Brown
|Strawweight
|34.5
|11
|47
|Chelsea Chandler
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|34.5
|13
|14
|Ashley Cummins
|Atomweight
|32.5
|13
|21
|Kaitlin Young
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|32.5
|13
|14
|Mallory Martin
|Strawweight
|32.5
|16
|17
|Tracy Cortez
|Flyweight
|29
|17
|20
|Pam Sorensen
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|26
|18
|19
|Alesha Zappitella
|Atomweight
|25
|18
|21
|Caitlin Sammons
|Flyweight
|25
|18
|21
|Chantel Coates
|Flyweight
|25
|18
|21
|Courtney King
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|25
|18
|NR
|Kanako Murata
|Strawweight
|25
|18
|18
|Sharon Jacobson
|Strawweight
|25
|24
|27
|Helen Peralta
|Strawweight
|24.5
|25
|28
|Jamie Moyle
|Strawweight
|22
|26
|29
|Minna Grusander
|Atomweight
|20
|27
|31
|Pearl Gonzalez
|Flyweight
|19.5
|28
|35
|Lisa Spangler
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|17.5
|29
|32
|Katharina Lehner
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|16
|30
|33
|Sunna Davidsdottir
|Strawweight
|15.5
|31
|47
|Kelly D’Angelo
|Atomweight
|14.5
|32
|NR
|Faith McMah
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|14
|33
|34
|Danielle Taylor
|Strawweight
|13
|33
|36
|Erin Blanchfield
|Flyweight
|13
|35
|44
|Juliana Lima
|Strawweight
|11
|35
|38
|Milana Dudieva
|Flyweight
|11
|35
|38
|Mizuki Inoue
|Strawweight
|11
|38
|40
|Alyse Anderson
|Atomweight
|10
|38
|40
|Anastasia Nikolakakos
|Atomweight
|10
|38
|40
|Julia Avila
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|10
|38
|NR
|Magdalena Sormova
|Strawweight
|10
|42
|45
|Jillian Decoursey
|Atomweight
|7.5
|43
|58
|Alyssa Krahn
|Strawweight
|5
|43
|NR
|Genia Goodin
|Strawweight
|5
|43
|47
|Kathryn Paprocki
|Strawweight
|5
|43
|NR
|Konklak Suphisara
|Atomweight
|5
|47
|47
|Brittney Victoria
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|4.5
|47
|51
|Janaisa Morandin
|Strawweight
|4.5
|47
|51
|Kerri Kenneson
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|4.5
|47
|51
|Liz Tracy
|Flyweight
|4.5
|51
|56
|Alexa Conners
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|4
|51
|56
|Sarah Kleckza
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|4
|53
|58
|Ashley Medina
|Atomweight
|0
|53
|58
|Ashley Nichols
|Strawweight
|0
|53
|58
|Ashlynn Kleinbeck
|Flyweight
|0
|53
|58
|Audrey Drew
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|53
|58
|Brittney Cloudy
|Flyweight
|0
|53
|58
|Christina Ricker
|Flyweight
|0
|53
|58
|Daiane Firmino
|Flyweight
|0
|53
|58
|Helena Kolesnyk
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|53
|58
|Holli Salazar
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|53
|58
|Isis Verbeek
|Strawweight
|0
|53
|11
|Itzel Esquivel
|Strawweight
|0
|53
|58
|Jamie Milanowski
|Flyweight
|0
|53
|58
|Jessica Delboni
|Atomweight
|0
|53
|58
|Kinberly Novaes
|Strawweight
|0
|53
|NR
|Liana Pirosin
|Strawweight
|0
|53
|NR
|Manjit Kolekar
|Strawweight
|0
|53
|58
|Mitzi Merry
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|53
|NR
|Monique Adriane
|Atomweight
|0
|53
|58
|Montserrat Ruiz
|Strawweight
|0
|53
|58
|Sarah Patterson
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|53
|58
|Shanna Young
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|53
|58
|Stephanie Alba
|Atomweight
|0
|53
|NR
|Valerie Wong
|Strawweight
|0
Check back next Tuesday for our feather/bantamweight rankings
