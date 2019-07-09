official NBA Vegas Summer League 2019 live stream online free HD

We are going to show you the best way to watch the Vegas NBA Summer League 2019 live stream online without cable. Be aware that this article only recommends official sources. The NBA has convened in Las Vegas for an already eventful Summer League. As if the league needed any help stirring off-season intrigue and drama, mother nature has lent a hand at the first stages of the summertime.

Every match in Las Vegas will be available for viewing on national TV, and it will be our first chance to observe some of the best selections from the month’s draft. Here’s all you need to know about how to see Las Vegas Summer League, including the full schedule and how to watch the matches.

Watch NBA Vegas Summer League 2019 Live Stream Free Online

Dates: July 5-15

July 5-15 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN U, NBA TV

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN U, NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV — watch for free (games on NBA TV) | WatchESPN (games on ESPN networks)

Today (9th July game)

Croatian National Team vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 3:30 p.m. — NBA TV

Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic, 4 p.m. — ESPN 2

Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks, 5:30 p.m. — NBA TV

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz, 6 p.m. — ESPN 2

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m. — NBA TV

Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. — ESPN 2

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors, 9:30 p.m. — NBA TV

Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets, 10 p.m. — ESPN 2

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Washington Wizards, 11:30 p.m. — NBA TV

The NBA Summer League starts with all 32 teams each playing four preliminary games. The top eight get seeded in a tournament, while those who did not qualify each play a consolation game, so each team plays at least five games. The tournament ends with a Championship game on July 15.

Where to stream the 2019 NBA Summer League live stream without cable?

ESPN and NBA TV will live stream the 2019 NBA Summer League online. If you’re looking for a free option, try Youtube TV. It’s 30-day money-back guarantee will let you watch the entire NBA Summer League and cancel before your first payment kicks in.

ESPN

ESPN is available online from a few different sources. All of them are only available in the US or through a VPN connected to the US:

ESPN+ is ESPN’s standalone streaming service. It costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. Note that a VPN will likely not work if you’re using an Android or iOS smartphone to watch, so stick with a desktop web browser like Chrome or Firefox.

is ESPN’s standalone streaming service. It costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. Note that a VPN will likely not work if you’re using an Android or iOS smartphone to watch, so stick with a desktop web browser like Chrome or Firefox. Watch ESPN is the main ESPN streaming website and app where you can watch live video if you log in with your US cable provider.

is the main ESPN streaming website and app where you can watch live video if you log in with your US cable provider. Sling TV is a live streaming TV service designed for cord-cutters who don’t subscribe to cable or satellite. Sling Orange, which includes ESPN, costs $25 per month. As of time of writing, a 40 percent discount brings the price down to $15 per month. A 7-day free trial is available.

is a live streaming TV service designed for cord-cutters who don’t subscribe to cable or satellite. Sling Orange, which includes ESPN, costs $25 per month. As of time of writing, a 40 percent discount brings the price down to $15 per month. A 7-day free trial is available. YouTube TV is a subscription service from YouTube that carries a lot of live channels for $40 per month including ESPN and ESPN2. You can even record games for later viewing with no storage limits. Up to six accounts are allowed per household, and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

is a subscription service from YouTube that carries a lot of live channels for $40 per month including ESPN and ESPN2. You can even record games for later viewing with no storage limits. Up to six accounts are allowed per household, and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Hulu + Live TV is Hulu’s streaming live TV service in the US. A 7-day free trial is available. You can watch in a web browser or get the app for Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, game consoles, Roku, and smart TV.

is Hulu’s streaming live TV service in the US. A 7-day free trial is available. You can watch in a web browser or get the app for Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, game consoles, Roku, and smart TV. PlayStation Vue is $45 per month for standard terrestrial channels, including ESPN and ESPN2. You don’t need a PlayStation console to use PS Vue. Apps are also available for iOS, Android, Chromecast, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku, or a web browser. You can use PS Vue on up to five devices at once.

is $45 per month for standard terrestrial channels, including ESPN and ESPN2. You don’t need a PlayStation console to use PS Vue. Apps are also available for iOS, Android, Chromecast, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku, or a web browser. You can use PS Vue on up to five devices at once. DirecTV Now is cable provider DirecTV’s standalone TV streaming service. It doesn’t require a cable subscription. The $50 per month bundle includes ESPN and ESPN2.

FuboTV

NBA TV is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. ESPN and ESPN2, however, aren’t included with FuboTV.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of all the NBA TV games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

Trail free 7days!!

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

VPN Services

We have got solutions for you where you can use VPN’s to have access to the match’s channel using your streaming service. Though you may find tons of VPN brands over the Internet, choosing the correct one can become difficult.

We have picked the best VPN brand for you so that you can peacefully watch sports from your home’s comfort.

ExpressVPN

We recommend using ExpressVPN to easily access a variety of channels anonymously and securely. ExpressVPN offer blazing-fast VPN speeds to watch sports on all devices, the best-in-class privacy protection and unlimited premium bandwidth. Get ExpressVPN nowfor 49% off their 12-month package at only $6.67/month to watch NBA and NHL Playoffs, UFC, Boxing, and Game of Throneslive streams and more!