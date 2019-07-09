official HD 2019 MLB All-Star game Live Stream Kickoff Time

The All-Star festivities kicked off with Sunday’s Futures Game (here are takeaways from the game), followed by Monday’s Home Run Derby (won by Mets rookie Pete Alonso) and the week will close out with its biggest event — the 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. To watch here 2019 MLB All-Star game live stream online free & also premium HD options available

Playing in front of their hometown crowd will be Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, first baseman Carlos Santana (who also participated in the Home Run Derby), reliever Brad Hand and starting pitcher Shane Bieber.

Angels outfielder Mike Trout will make his eighth consecutive appearance, tied with Verlander and Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw for the most selections of all the 2019 All-Stars. Trout is the first All-Star to be voted in by the fans in seven straight seasons since Yankees’ Derek Jeter (2006-12) and he’ll look to become the first three-time winner of the game’s MVP Award, having taken home the hardware in back-to-back games in 2014 and 2015.

This time, the 2019 MLB All-Star game is underway whereas the fans are busy buying game tickets.

ESPN: – Official channel

ESPN+

Sling TV

Sling TV - The most affordable streaming service from the rest, you can use Sling TV to watch 2019 MLB All-Star Game live stream online. Their plan starts from just $25 per month whereas you get access to 30 live streaming channels.

The device support is also above par whereas aside from Roku, you can use the Sling TV on every single device.

Sling TV will offer you the best in class channels, every single time.

Sling TV even offers a massive 7-Days free trial period.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV has primarily focused on good streaming quality and deliver the same too.

Their plan starts from just $40 per month, which offers around 40 to 50 live streaming channels. Among the channels, you can get every category ones. Ranging from Sports to entertainment channels, YouTube TV has got it all.

YouTube TV offers an extensive array of support, whereas you just need a high performing internet connection.

The company doesn't offer any sorts of the free trial period.

VPN Services

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN offer blazing-fast VPN speeds to watch sports on all devices, the best-in-class privacy protection and unlimited premium bandwidth.

All-Star lineups

National League

Christian Yelich, LF, Brewers

Javier Baez, SS, Cubs

Freddie Freeman, 1B, Braves

Cody Bellinger, RF, Dodgers

Nolan Arenado, 3B, Rockies

Josh Bell, DH, Pirates

Willson Contreras, C, Cubs

Ketel Marte, 2B, Diamondbacks

Ronald Acuna Jr., CF, Braves

SP: Hyun-jin Ryu, Dodgers

American League

George Springer, RF, Astros

DJ LeMahieu, 2B, Yankees

Mike Trout, CF, Angels

Carlos Santana, 1B, Indians

J.D. Martinez, DH, Red Sox

Alex Bregman, 3B, Astros

Gary Sanchez, C, Yankees

Michael Brantley, LF, Astros

Jorge Polanco, SS, Twins