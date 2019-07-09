Poker fans gear up for epic 2019 World Series of Poker Main Event

Summer is officially in full swing, and it’s all about having as much fun in the sun as possible for most people — but not everyone.

No, instead, for poker fans it’s quite the opposite. They’re busy brushing up on their games by spending time at the tables and playing online poker. But make no mistake — this is their favorite time of year as well, as the “Super Bowl” for poker players is now upon us.

July Kicks off the WSOP

The 2019 World Series of Poker Main Event began on July 3, and card players around the world have been gearing up for it — some of whom begun roughly one year ago, as soon as they were eliminated from last year’s tournament.

Speaking of, John Cynn took home the bracelet las year in defeating Tony Miles heads-up, netting him a cool $8.8 million. It was no easy task, as Cynn had to navigate through a field of 7,874. There figures to be just as many people this year as well, if no more.

The Rio is the Place to Be

The 2019 edition of the popular tournament will take place at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, and is one of 90 bracelet events. The buy-in is not cheap, and costs each player $10,000, so you’ve got to pay if you want to play. That’ll get you 60,000 chips to start with, and the rest is up to you.

It’s tough to handicap the field, as players come out of left field all the time to win. Currently, Dan Zack is the leader for WSOP Player of the Year, with 2,920.76 points — so eyes will be on him. Phil Hui trails him with 2,830.68 points.

2019 Sponsors

The World Series of Pokers is always a popular event with gamblers and many online casinos are eager to sponsor the tournament. However, due to the high profile of the WSOP, only the most reputable online casinos have the opportunity to put their name down as an even sponsor. This year, one of the top sponsors for the WSOP is 888 Poker. 888 Poker is a well-established online poker site that offers their customers a fantastic online gambling experience.

Now it’s up to the Players

It will also be interesting to see how Cynn fares, in his quest to repeat as champion — which figures to be a nearly impossible task. He did show his mettle last year, though, battling Miles in a 10-hour heads-up match, which many believe to be one of the best all-time, given how compelling and entertaining it was.

One thing’s for sure: The tournament will provide plenty of excitement and surprises, so make sure to tune in. The World Series of Poker is always a must-see event. Whether you’re a seasoned poker player or a complete newbie, you just can’t beat the drama of the Main Event.