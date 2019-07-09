Sam Querrey shining at Wimbledon once again

Sam Querrey of San Francisco, CA is once again shining at Wimbledon. On Monday in the round of 16, Querrey went up against a fellow American in Tennys Sandgren of Gallatin, TN and beat him in four sets by a score of 6-4, 6-7, 7-6. 7-6 in the round of 16.

Querrey’s results for the third major of the year at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club have been outstanding. In 2016 Querrey reached the quarterfinals before losing to Milos Raonic of Canada. Then in 2017, Querrey reached the semifinals before losing to Marin Cilic of Croatia.

Querrey’s serve was working extremely well against Sandgren. In two hours and 57 minutes, he fired 25 aces, compared to Sandgren’s 13 aces. Querrey also notched 74 winners compared to Sandgren’s 51 winners.

The next match will be a tough one for Querrey. That is because he will have to face two-time Wimbledon champion Rafael Nadal of Spain on Wednesday in the quarterfinals. Nadal, who is ranked third, has won 18 major singles titles in his career, including Wimbledon titles in 2008 and 2010. During the 2010 tennis calendar, Nadal was the French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open champion. Head to head, Nadal has a record of four wins and one loss against Querrey. The lone win for the American came in the 2017 final in Acapulco, Mexico, where Querrey beat Nadal 6-3, 7-6.

In other quarterfinal action on Wednesday, second seed and 20-time major champion Roger Federer of Switzerland will face eighth ranked Kei Nishikori of Japan, first seed and 15-time major champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia will battle 21st ranked David Goffin of Belgium and the 23rd seed Roberto Bautista-Agut of Spain will be up against 26th ranked Guido Pella of Argentina.

Head-to-head, Federer has a record of seven wins and three losses against Nishikori. Their only other match at a major came in the fourth round of the 2017 Australian Open as Federer beat Nishikori 6-7, 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3. Djokovic has a record of five wins and one loss against Goffin. Their only match against each other at a major came in the first round of the 2013 French Open as Djokovic won 7-6, 6-4, 7-5. Bautista Agut is also 2-0 against Pella, with Bautista Agut beating Pella 6-3, 6-1, 6-1 in the first round of the 2017 Australian Open.