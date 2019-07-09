NSW vs QLD Live Stream State of Origin online Decider 2019

On 10 July at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia, it’s NSW vs QLD Live stream in the State of Origin decider. Here’s how you can watch a live stream of rugby league’s biggest game of 2019 online.

There has been a late withdrawal from Queensland’s State of Origin team for the Game 3 decider. Matt Gillett is out, with Ethan Lowe coming into the side to make his debut. It won’t be confirmed until an hour before the game if Lowe will run on for kick-off, or will move to the bench, with David Fifita to come into the run-on side. Dylan Napa has come into camp as 18th man.

How to watch State of origin game 3 decider 2019 Live streaming free online

It’s what everyone wanted to see from the 2019 State of Origin series: a NSW vs QLD decider in Game 3. Well, that’s a half-truth. It will be the biggest game of the year and is sure to produce drama and action that will be talked about for generations. However, if you ask fans of NSW or QLD if they would have preferred a decider or to wrap it up in two games, well, you know the answer.

But here we are and anyone could win. QLD were strong in Game 1, winning 18-14 in a game the Maroons should’ve won by 20. NSW coach Brad Fittler was brutal in his selections for Game 2 as a result, but his team repaid the faith, easily defeating QLD 36-6. The Blues have found form, but QLD are stinging, and pride is sure to motivate a much stronger performance in State of Origin Game 3.

When does State of Origin Game 3 decider kick off?

The NSW vs QLD State of Origin decider will kick off at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium at 8:10pm local time on 10 July. The game will finish at approximately 9.45pm, with presentations to follow. Below you will find a table with the State of Origin Game 3 kick-off times across Australia and New Zealand.

Contest Teams Venue AEST start time AECT start time AEWT start time NZST start time Where to watch State of Origin Game 3 NSW vs QLD Homebush, Sydney 8:10pm 7:40pm 6:10pm 10:10pm Channel 9, Kayo Sports (Replay), Foxtel (Replay)

How to watch State of Origin online: QLD vs NSW decider

As has become tradition, Channel 9 will show the QLD vs NSW State of Origin decider exclusively on free-to-air TV. Channel 9 also has the rights to broadcast State of Origin online live through its 9Now service. The only other way you can watch State of Origin online is if you’re overseas, where you can use the Watch NRL app to tune in to a live stream of the decider.

However, there are a few ways you can watch State of Origin online after the game has finished, where you can tune in to highlights packages, full replays of all three games from the 2019 series, various chat programs and more. Not to mention every NRL game, Super League game, international and more. That is through Kayo Sports and Foxtel.

Given that Foxtel has been around for over two decades, we’ll assume you’re already well-versed in what this pay TV service offers. Whether you’re subscribed to the Foxtel IQ set-top box experience, or use the Foxtel Now live streaming service, all you need to do is add on the Sport pack ($29/month) to access all the NRL action, Super League and internationals, as well as the State of Origin replays.

Kayo Sports is a new proposition you may not have heard of before. It focuses on nothing but sport, offering all the same content as Foxtel and more through live streaming portals. This includes browsers, apps and services like Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV and Telstra TV.

We have a detailed article on Kayo Sports that will take you through everything it offers, but the experience is unlike anything you would have seen before. It utilises a Netflix-style interface to give you a library of live and on-demand sport, documentaries, chat shows, news and highlights to select from. Then, while watching sport, there are some great viewing features. This includes watching four sports at once through SplitView, picture-in-picture mode, a jump to key moments feature, hide scores, interactive stats and more.

Who will win the State of Origin decider: NSW vs QLD guide

Despite the longer preparation heading into Game 3 over Game 2, neither NSW or QLD could claim to have had smooth sailing. For starters, while a sunny day is expected on 10 July in Homebush, it has been raining all through the lead-up week, hampering training. Then there’s been the selection dramas.

QLD haven’t had much luck. The NRL’s most threatening attacking weapon, Kalyn Ponga, is out injured, forcing Cameron Munster to shift to fullback and rookie Corey Norman to come into the halves. Matt Gillett, the Maroons’ most experienced forward, has been unable to train after picking up a groin strain and it’s unclear if he’ll be right for kick-off (rookie Ethan Lowe is on stand-by).

Coach Kevin Walters also saw fit to axe experienced forwards Dylan Napa and Jarrod Wallace, although bringing on the energy of young rookies Christian Welsh and Joe Ofahengaue doesn’t necessarily weaken the team. However, it does make the preparation that little bit trickier.

For NSW, both Nathan Cleary (injury) and Tariq Sims (suspension) have been forced to pull out. But has that been a bad thing? Arguably the game’s best prop, David Klemmer, has come in for Sims, while Mitchell Pearce, the competition’s most in-form halfback, and a veteran of 18 games for NSW, has stepped in for Nathan Cleary. You could very much argue that NSW are a better side for the changes.

Does this give the Blues the edge in the NSW vs QLD State of Origin decider? When you take those positive changes into account alongside the home ground advantage and the performance in Game 2, you’d have to think that NSW are legitimately the favourites this time out.

2019 State of Origin Game 3 teams

NSW Origin team

James Tedesco Blake Ferguson Tom Trbojevic Jack Wighton Josh Addo-Carr Mitchell Pearce James Maloney Daniel Saifiti Damien Cook David Klemmer Boyd Cordner Tyson Frizell Jake Trbojevic

Bench:

Dale Finucane Paul Vaughn Cameron Murray Wade Graham

Reserve

Clint Gutherson (Rookie)

QLD Origin team

Cameron Munster Corey Oates Michael Morgan Will Chambers Dane Gagai Corey Norman (Rookie) Daly Cherry-Evans Joel Ofahengaue Ben Hunt Josh Papalii Felise Kaufusi Ethan Lowe (Rookie) Josh McGuire

Bench:

Moses Mbye Christian Welch (Rookie) Tim Glasby David Fifita

Reserve