UND Hockey: The Puck Stop Here

The dog days of summer are here. The 2019 Entry Draft is over. The NHL’s 2019 free agency period has begun. For the most part, hockey is done until training camp begins in the fall. Perusing the calendar, there are 88 days until 2019-20 college hockey season begins. This off-season, I’ve decided to celebrate the 100 days of summer. Today, I am going to look at UND’s returning goalies.

Adam Scheel

Last season, freshman goalie Adam Scheel earned the majority of the starts. Scheel played in 26 games compiling a 13-10-2 record (2.07 GAA and .910 save percentage ).

The Lakewood Ohio native recorded a shutout against the Wisconsin Badgers. On February 16, 2019, Scheel suffered a season-ending injury against the Western Michigan Broncos. Last season, UND had a 13-9-2 record when Scheel started.

NCHC Honors

Goaltender of the week: Oct. 29-Nov. 4

Rookie of the week: Jan. 21-27

Peter Thome

During his freshman season, Peter Thome was backup to All-American goalie Cam Johnson. During his freshman campaign, Thome played in 12 games posting a 5-4-3 record, (2.31 GAA, and a .910 save percentage).

Last season, Thome played 14 games recording a 5-7-0 record (2.72 GAA and .880 save percentage). Thome missed 10 games due to an injury. After Scheel was injured in February, Thome played the final eight games of the season, posting a 4-4-0 record (2.17 GAA and a .903 save percentage). Last season, UND had a 5-8-0 record when Thome started.

Harrison Feeney

Last season, goalie Harrison Feeney joined the Fighting Hawks during the second half of the season after Peter Thome suffered a hand injury. Originally, Feeney was scheduled to come in this fall, but Thome’s injury, sped up his arrival.

Feeney came to UND via the Lone Star Brahmas of the NAHL where he played in 29 games posting a 11-10-2 record (2.05 GAA and a .931 save percentage). During the 2018-19 season, the Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania native recorded four shutouts. Feeney is expected to be the third string goalie.