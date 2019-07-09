Video of Malik McDowell's arrest shows him intoxicated and fighting with cop during skirmish

Malik McDowell was once touted to be a potential rising star in the NFL when the Seahawks took a chance and drafted him in the second round, but he never get a shot to play in a regular-season game, and it may never happen, after watching a video which has recently surfaced.

The Seahawks released McDowell back in March, and we now know why, as the video — obtained by TMZ Sports — shows his violent altercation with the police.

McDowell was seen getting out of his vehicle during a snowy February night in Michigan, in front of a convenience store. He was pulled over by a police officer for speeding and losing control of his vehicle, and he immediately began ranting about wanting to see the cop’s supervisor. When that obviously didn’t happen, he began attempting to make his way into the convenience store, with the police officer yelling for him to get down on the ground.

A skirmish then broke out, with the cop trying to wrestle McDowell onto the ground, and food items from all over the store getting destroyed in the process. The police officer tased McDowell, but he ripped it out, and then continued to fight back. Not only that, the police officer claimed that McDowell attempted to reach for his gun during the skirmish. McDowell was eventually restrained by multiple police officers, and was booked at a police station where he blew a .189.

That video shows one of the crazier altercations we’ve seen between an NFL player and police officers in quite some time, and it’s hard to see McDowell getting another shot to play football at the professional level after that.