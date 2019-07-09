Watch: Olivia Culpo begs Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey to strip down during vacation

Swimsuit model Olivia Culpo sure seems to have a “type” when dating — centered around football players — as it didn’t take her long to move on from her breakup with Danny Amendola, to now cozying up with another NFL’er.

Culpo has been seen on vacation and holding hands with Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which sure appeared to be a couple’s trip. After seeing some of the photos and videos of the two of them hanging out, it appears to be exactly that.

The two participated in a fun party game on the beach, which entailed the males involved taking their shirts off. Culpo really seemed to enjoy watching McCaffrey doing that, as she cheered him on while he showed some skin.

The hottest new celebrity power couple appears to be taking shape.