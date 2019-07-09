Watch: Tennis chair umpire flips script, trades places with player during match

A good number of officials that call sporting events are former players themselves, or at least they play the game during their leisure time, and sometimes, they just went to show off their skills on the court.

That’s exactly what happened during a recent Legend’s Doubles match, when a chair umpire elected to trade places with a player, so he himself cook play a few points.

And, not only that, he was pretty solid — hitting a few beautiful shots, which the crowd absolutely loved, as you can see in the video clip below.

The chair umpire traded places with one of the players 🤣 (via @Wimbledon) pic.twitter.com/PzbCeOJKMN — ESPN (@espn) July 9, 2019

Awesome. It’s moments like that that are what sports are all about.