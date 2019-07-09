What You Need To Know About the Spinson Casino before Your Play

Love playing casino games? Well, you are in for a big treat. You will get it all in Spinson casino. With Spinson casino, you have a platform where you are entitled to make unlimited money. Winning big has never been this easy. So, why play online casino games that are hard to win when you can nail big bonuses with Spinson casino? No need. Roll up your sleeve and smile all the way to the bank. But hey, do you know all the basics concerning Spinson casino? Probably, no. Well, the following facts will help you understand the game, how to win, and other important tips. Keep reading to find out.

The Basics

Established in 2015, Spinson casino operates on a multi-software based platform. The Spinson casino is operated by Spinson Entertainment Ltd. The casino offers games from an array of suppliers—featuring superior spins, thrills, and many more. With Spinson casino, you have a platform that focuses on video slots—giving you the entertainment you need and win real money.

Your First Time

Operated on a platform known as EveryMatrix gaming—a premium casino game aggregator with different games on a seamless site—the Spinson casino is easy to register. All you need is to input your basic details. The best part; all new members are eligible for up to 15 free spins. Upon registering and receiving your free spins, you will be required to fallow a few tips and increase your chances of winning real money.

Bonuses and Promotions

The Spinson casino offers bonuses based on the free spins. Remember, all new players are eligible to receive at least 15 free spins. The free spins are issued on Starbursts. You will be credited the free spins to your account as soon as you finish the registration process. Also, you will have a wagering opportunity of 35x before making a withdrawal.

Free Spins

As a new player, you will be given at most 999 free spins. Here is how the free spins work:

A deposit of £300 will earn you 999 free spins

A deposit of £200 will earn you 600 free spin

Depositing £100 and above will guarantee you 500 free spins

Depositing at least £30 guarantees you 100 free spins

Depositing £30 and below gives you 50 free spins

Spinson on Mobile

Spinson—a mobile-based casino—is all about creating magic with different games and letting you win big. With Spinson—you have a casino game that will give you premium experience—irrespective of the operating system you are using. Therefore, its mobile app is compatible with all Android as well as IOS devices. For more information regarding mobile compatibility, find fair casinos reviews spinson casino.

Game Selection

The gaming cabinet of Spinson is wide—comprising of some of the best games you can play on the internet today. Some of the popular games in the Spinson game selection include:

Play’n Go

Mega Moolah and Mega Fortune

Quickspin and Net Entertainment

Thunderkick and NextGen Gaming

Microgaming and IGT

With these games, you can be sure of incredible slots and videos. They come with more than 500 slots in addition to table games and an array of video poker games. Plus, the game quality is incredible. The best part; you can play all the Spinson Casino games on mobile and browsers. Therefore, players can play Spinson games from the comfort of their homes.

Also, if you are so much into table games, you can count on Spinson casino for games such as Baccarat, Blackjack, and European Roulette. Other table games in Spinson include Casino Hold’em and Oasis Poker. Moreover, Spinson comes with an array of video poker based features—including multi-hand as well as single-hand variant Jacks. They include All American Poker, Deuces as well as Bonus Poker.

Additionally, you will access different scratch games as well as other specialties. Plus, you can use the search function to get your favorite game. With this function, you will sort through games based on the game type as well as a software platform.

It’s also important to note that Spinson doesn’t have live dealer based games. Of course, this might be a downside. However, considering other similar games, Spinson has the features to match its big hype on the online casino gaming market. For instance, the live and table games offer incredible casino gaming opportunities. You can access an assortment of slots. Slots such as the Pearls of India Slot and Wizard Gems Slot will let you play like a pro and win big bonuses. Other slot games you can play in the Spinson casino include Lucky Twins Slot and Guns N’ Roses. You also have access to Glow slot as well as NetEnt title. Even more, players have access to other big progressive games such as Mega Moolah Isis. Therefore, if these are some of the slot features you are looking in casino games, then the Spinson Casino can be a good option for you.

Advanced Filters

Spinson casino is also equipped with advanced filters—helping you sort active slot providers. Also, this feature helps save time. The best part, the multi-slot function feature saves time and energy when it comes to selecting a game that suits your explicit needs.

Deposits and Withdrawals

Spinson Casino offers a solid as well as a secure deposit and withdrawal features. With Spinson, you have a casino platform that accepts common e-wallet payment methods. You can transact through debit and credit cards. So, you can use your preferred payment methods to make a deposit. You can also withdraw your funds using popular platforms like Neteller, Visa, and Skrill. Use MasterCard and a bank account to withdraw your money. It’s also important to note that it takes around 5 days for the money to hit your wallet. Although there is no withdrawal limit, you might consider splitting large transactions into smaller manageable ones

Security, Fairness, Responsible Gaming

Spinson platform comes with a strong SSL encryption technology. Therefore, you can be sure of secure communication. The gaming and financial servers are highly protected—guaranteeing you the safety you need when it comes to playing your games. With the encryption, you are sure that your deposits and withdrawal-related information are protected from hackers. You and the staff are the only parties that can access your information.

All games on this platform are subjected to Technical System Testing—a procedure which ensures that there is total fairness on the Spinson casino.

Getting Help

The customer support in Spinson is incredible. Through an email, phone call, or text, you are able to access an array of customer support services. However, for a faster communication, use text charts.

The Spinson Casino Benefits

Spinson casino is one of the most exciting platforms when it comes to playing casino games. With Spinson Casino, you have a platform that gives you access to an array of games and offers. Some of the benefits of using the Spinson Casino platform include|:

Instant play —With Spinson, you have a platform which supports instant play. So, you don’t have to wait. All you need is a mobile device and internet connection.

Different games —Spinson gives you access to hundreds of games. Therefore, you can be sure of getting a game that suits your explicit needs.

SSL encryption Protection —when it comes to playing casino games online, nothing takes center stage quite like security. And that is what the Spinson casino offers. With a powerful SSL based encryption, you can be sure of secure transactions.

Licensing —unlike a number of online casinos, Spinson is licensed and certified by relevant licensing bodies. So, you can be sure of fairness when it comes to wagering huge amounts

Live games —with Spinson, you have a platform that offers a variety of live games featuring real deals.

Mobile Powered —Spinson provides games that are compatible with Android and IOS devices. Therefore, you can play your favorite casino game on the go.

Speed —Ever tried to withdraw money from a platform that takes ages to process? Annoying, right? Well, if these are the things you don’t want in an online casino, then think Spinson Casino. The withdrawal speed is excellent and you are not subjected to withdrawal limits. What else will you be looking for?

Language —Spinson is all about diversity. Therefore, the platform has been designed to support a variety of languages. Whether you want to do your business in English, Spanish, or Italian, Spinson Casino got you covered.

Restrictions —Spinson Casino restricts a few countries.

Jackpot —gambling is all about jackpots—something that Spinson readily offers. With a diversity of jackpots , you can be sure of playing for real money.

Cons

There are hundreds of online casino platforms on the market today. Each offers a different gaming experience. However, each gaming platform comes with a few downsides. Some of the downsides of the Spinson platform include:

Customer support —Spinson platform doesn’t offer customer support on a 24/7 basis. For instance, you might not be able to get assistance during late hours or weekends.

No live chat or phone support —Spinson Casino doesn’t offer live chat-based support. Plus, they don’t have phone support. However, you can still send them an email or utilize other customer support avenues.

Restricted Countries

Spinson doesn’t restrict players from many countries. But if you are from countries like Australia, the United States, and U.S. Virgin Islands, you won’t be allowed to play Spinson Casino. Also, Spinson doesn’t admit players from countries like the U.S, Minor Outlying Islands, South Africa, as well as U.S. Miscellaneous Pacific Islands.

User Experience

Spinson Casino website has one of the most innovative websites in the casino gaming industry. The icons are strategically placed and the loading speed is impressive. Games are strategically positioned and the links on the website won’t disappoint you. Those looking for information regarding this platform can readily access the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS) section. The Spinson Website houses resourceful information such as responsible gambling, how to play for real money, and the news page. Considering similar platforms offering casino games, the Spinson casino is equally impressive.

Things to Look For In an Online Casino

The online casino gaming sphere is loaded with hundreds of games. This makes it hard to select a game that suits your explicit needs. Plus, if you are new in the casino gaming sphere, things can be though. However, with the following tips, you will be sure of landing a game that suits your needs.

Game availability —before selecting a certain game, ensure it’s available in your country.

Welcoming bonuses as well as offers —what are the welcoming bonuses of that game? Does the site offer exciting promotions? These are some of the questions you should ask yourself before selecting a particular online casino game.

Gaming providers —Before selecting a particular online casino platform, first familiarize yourself with the providers. Determine whether they are authentic.

Customer support —Choose an online casino that offers professional customer support. Remember, you will need support from time to time. So, choosing a platform with poor customer support is only going to give you a bad experience. Things to look for as far as customer support is concerned to include live chats, mobile support, emails, etc.

Licensing —choose a casino platform that has been licensed. With licensing, you are sure of your money and fair play. Also, ensure the licensing is from recognized casino licensing bodies.

Banking options —select a platform that supports different banking options. From credit cards to e-wallets, your preferred platform should support an array of banking options.

The Bottom-Line

Spinson casino is all about winning huge bonuses. The casino game has an appealing platform and features some of the best spins. Even more, Spinson casino gives you at least 15 free spins upon registration. Other important features that make Spinson casino one of the best platforms when it comes to casino games include mobile support, customer care desk, and flexible banking options. So, grab your chance and win real money with Spinson casino like a prop today.