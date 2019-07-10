Bronny James throws down massive windmill dunk, resembling LeBron (Video)

Nike’s Peach Jam tournament showcases some of the most talented young basketball players on the court, which is why the big event actually draws some national recognition each year.

The tournament at Staples Center tends to even house some celebrities in the stands — LeBron James among them.

James was there watching his son, Bronny, and there was a lot to be excited about. Bronny even essentially paid tribute to him by throwing down an insane windmill dunk — LeBron’s signature slam. Check it out in the video below.

🎥 Ok Bronny we see you 👀 Bronny with the windmill to start off Peach Jam 🍑#Witness pic.twitter.com/NNo04tRpUE — The LeBron Factory (@LeBronFactory) July 10, 2019

It’s crazy to think that he’s only 14 years of age.