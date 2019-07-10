Channels ABC to watch ESPY Awards live stream Reddit Free online Tonight

The ESPY Awards are a time to celebrate the best moments of the year in the sports industry. Tonight is the 2019 ESPYs and it airs at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT/7 p.m. CT on the ABC network.The sports world’s best and brightest will be out in force Wednesday night at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California for the 2019 ESPY.

For those who do not have cable, you may be wondering how you can still watch the show as it airs live. Here is everything you need to know this year’s ESPY Awards Live stream as well as some predictions for this year’s major awards.

Where: Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles

When: Wednesday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET

Watch: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

The ESPYs are held at the Microsoft Theater at Los Angeles, that is known for hosting several award winning shows, including the Grammys and Emmys. It’s located inside the L.A. Live section of the town’s downtown area and will be one of the largest indoor platforms in the USA.

The ESPYs are a sport awards show that honors the best athletes, both moments and inspirational stories of this last year. Consider it since the Academy Awards, but such as athletics. It has been held each year since 1993, occupying one of the slowest days on the sports calendar – a day after the MLB All-Star Game – as 2002. Most actors have hosted the series, many usually Samuel L. Jackson (four times).

The Seattle Storm’s Breanna Stewart, gymnast Simone Biles, USWNT star Alex Morgan and U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin are Searching for Best Female Athlete.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Red Sox celebrity Mookie Betts, this year’s NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and golfer Brooks Koepka are searching for Best Male Athlete.

Drew Brees (Saints) handed Peyton Manning’s 71,940 career passing yards to move into first place on the one time record; many completions in NFL history, 6,300+ completions moves Brett Favre

Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon Basketball) captured her 13th triple-double. She currently holds the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball album for Tripledoubles. She exceeded Kyle Collinsworth’s markers of 1-2 in four seasons at BYU. She also broke the Division I men’s and women’s record in One year from the Ducks’ 96–78 triumph over Southern California (7) breaking former BYU guard Kyle Collinsworth

Reddit brings you latest updates and news about ESPY Award Reddit Live stream including links. Just search for the best subreddit and get the coverage options. Read more on Reddit live stream for ESPY Awards show here.

The 2019 ESPY Awards are TONIGHT on @abc15 — and there's no shortage of athletes with Valley ties who are up for individual and team honors: https://t.co/wXpAKl1llH pic.twitter.com/DOFtNnKyD6 — ABC15 Sports (@abc15sports) July 10, 2019

ESPY Award 2019 nominees, winners by category list below

Best Male Athlete

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Brooks Koepka, Golf

Winner:

Best Female Athlete

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Simone Biles, Gymnast

Alex Morgan, USWNT

Mikaela Shiffrin, US Skiing

Winner:

Best Breakthrough Athlete

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Naomi Osaka, Tennis

Winner:

Best Team

Boston Red Sox, MLB

Clemson Tigers, NCAA football

New England Patriots, NFL

Toronto Raptors, NBA

Baylor Bears, NCAA women’s basketball

Virginia Cavaliers, NCAA men’s basketball

U.S. Women’s National Team, soccer

Winner:

Best International Men’s Soccer Player

Lionel Messi, Argentina

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

Kylian Mbappe, France

Virgil van Dijk, Netherlands

Winner:

Best International Women’s Soccer Player

Pernille Harder, Denmark

Ada Hegerberg, Norway

Sam Kerr, Australia

Lucy Bronze, England

Winner:

Best NFL Player

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Winner:

Best MLB Player

Mookie Betts, Red Sox

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Jacob DeGrom, New York Mets

Blake Snell, Tampa Bays Rays

Winner:

Best NHL Player

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Nathan McKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Winner:

Best Driver

Lewis Hamilton, F1

Steve Torrence, NHRA

Scott Dixon, Indy

Kyle Busch, NASCAR

Winner:

Best NBA Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

Winner:

Best WNBA Player

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics

Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

Winner:

Best Boxer

Canelo Alvarez

Vasiliy Lomachenko

Oleksandr Usyk

Terence Crawford

Winner:

Best MMA Fighter

Israel Adesanya

Daniel Cormier

Henry Cejudo

Amanda Nunes

Winner:

Best Male Golfer

Brooks Koepka

Tiger Woods

Justin Rose

Francesco Molinari

Winner:

Best Female Golfer

Ariya Jutanugarn

Brooke Henderson

Jin-Young Ko

Sung Hyun Park

Winner:

Best Male Tennis Player

Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Winner:

Best Female Tennis Player

Naomi Osaka

Simona Halep

Serena Williams

Petra Kvitova

Winner:

Best Male Action Sports Athlete

Nyjah Houston, United States, skateboard

Scotty James, Australia, snowboard

Tom Pagès, France, freestyle motocross

Gabriel Medina, Brazil, surf

Winner:

Best Female Action Sports Athlete

Kelly Sidaru, Estonia, ski

Chloe Kim, United States, snowboard

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, New Zealand, snowboard

Stephanie Gilmore, Australia, surf

Winner:

Best Jockey

Irad Ortiz Jr.

Mike Smith

Florent Geroux

Jose Ortiz

Winner:

Best Male Athlete with a Disability

Mark Barr, triathlon

Declan Farmer, hockey

Daniel Romanchuk, marathon racing

Oz Sanchez, cycling

Winner:

Best Female Athlete with a Disability

Oksana Masters, Nordic skiing

Tatyana McFadden, marathon racing

Shawn Morelli, cycling

Alyssa Seely triathlon

Winner:

Best Bowler

Jason Belmonte

Norm Duke

Anthony Simonsen

Jakob Butturff

Winner:

Best MLS Player

Josef Martinez, Atlanta United

Wayne Rooney, D.C. United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, L.A. Galaxy

Aaron Long, N.Y. Red Bulls

Winner:

Best NWSL Player

Lindsay Horan, Portland Thorns

Adrianna Franch, Portland Thorns

Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars

Abby Erceg, North Carolina Courage

Winner:

Best Game

LSU defeats Texas A&M 74-72 in 7 OT thriller

Rams defeat Chiefs 54-51 on Monday Night Football

Notre Dame defeats UConn 81-76 in Final Four

Winner:

Best College Athlete

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma football

Zion Williamson, Duke men’s basketball

Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon women’s basketball

Rachel Garcia, UCLA softball

Winner:

Best Record-breaking Performance

Saints’ Drew Brees becomes all-time passing leader

Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu becomes all-time leader in triple-doubles

Warriors’ Klay Thompson sets 3-point record in a game with 14

Matthew Boling sets high school track record in 100 meters

Winner:

Best Play

Dolphins’ Miami Miracle downs Patriots

Kawhi Leonard’s buzzer-beater ends Philly’s season

Derrick Henry’s record-setting 99-yard TD run

Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10 in floor exercises

Winner:

Best Viral Sports Moment

Rudolph “Blaze” Ingram, the seven-year-old running phenom

Texas A&M’s Infinite Tucker dives for the gold

UCLA’s Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10 in floor exercise

Sister Mary Jo delivers a biting curveball

Winner:

Best Upset

College Football – Old Dominion defeats No. 13 Virginia Tech

U.S. Open – Naomi Osaka defeats Serena Williams

NHL – Columbus Blue Jackets sweep Tampa Bay Lightning

Boxing – Andy Ruiz Jr. defeats Anthony Joshua

Winner:

Best Esports Moment (Finals)

oLarry’s return to the NBA 2K League after the Jacksonville shooting

Ninja Fortnite win with Marshmello at E3 ProAM

Winner:

​Best WWE Moment

Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw and announces his Leukemia is in remission

Becky Lynch wins both WWE Women’s Championship Titles at Wrestlemania 35

Kofi Kingston wins his first WWE Heavyweight Championship Title at Wrestlemania 35

Ronda Rousey defeats Alexa Bliss at Summerslam 2018 to win her first RAW Women’s Championship Title

If you don’t have cable you can watch a live stream of ABC or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers several different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Last word: The sports awards show, which celebrates the best moments over the past calendar year, brings together many notable names in sports and entertainment for an emotional and entertaining night. Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan will host this year’s festivities.