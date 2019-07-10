Channels ABC to watch ESPY Awards live stream Reddit Free online Tonight

The ESPY Awards are a time to celebrate the best moments of the year in the sports industry. Tonight is the 2019 ESPYs and it airs at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT/7 p.m. CT on the ABC network.The sports world’s best and brightest will be out in force Wednesday night at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California for the 2019 ESPY.
For those who do not have cable, you may be wondering how you can still watch the show as it airs live. Here is everything you need to know this year’s ESPY Awards Live stream as well as some predictions for this year’s major awards.
Where: Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles
When: Wednesday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET
Watch: ABC
Live Stream: WatchESPN
The ESPYs are held at the Microsoft Theater at Los Angeles, that is known for hosting several award winning shows, including the Grammys and Emmys. It’s located inside the L.A. Live section of the town’s downtown area and will be one of the largest indoor platforms in the USA.
How Can I watch ESPY Awards Live Stream Free Online Tonight
The ESPYs are a sport awards show that honors the best athletes, both moments and inspirational stories of this last year. Consider it since the Academy Awards, but such as athletics. It has been held each year since 1993, occupying one of the slowest days on the sports calendar – a day after the MLB All-Star Game – as 2002. Most actors have hosted the series, many usually Samuel L. Jackson (four times).
The Seattle Storm’s Breanna Stewart, gymnast Simone Biles, USWNT star Alex Morgan and U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin are Searching for Best Female Athlete.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Red Sox celebrity Mookie Betts, this year’s NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and golfer Brooks Koepka are searching for Best Male Athlete.
Drew Brees (Saints) handed Peyton Manning’s 71,940 career passing yards to move into first place on the one time record; many completions in NFL history, 6,300+ completions moves Brett Favre
Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon Basketball) captured her 13th triple-double. She currently holds the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball album for Tripledoubles. She exceeded Kyle Collinsworth’s markers of 1-2 in four seasons at BYU. She also broke the Division I men’s and women’s record in One year from the Ducks’ 96–78 triumph over Southern California (7) breaking former BYU guard Kyle Collinsworth
way to Watch ESPY Awards live Reddit stream Free online
Reddit brings you latest updates and news about ESPY Award Reddit Live stream including links. Just search for the best subreddit and get the coverage options. Read more on Reddit live stream for ESPY Awards show here.
ESPY Award 2019 nominees, winners by category list below
Best Male Athlete
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Brooks Koepka, Golf
Winner:
Best Female Athlete
Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
Simone Biles, Gymnast
Alex Morgan, USWNT
Mikaela Shiffrin, US Skiing
Winner:
Best Breakthrough Athlete
Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Naomi Osaka, Tennis
Winner:
Best Team
Boston Red Sox, MLB
Clemson Tigers, NCAA football
New England Patriots, NFL
Toronto Raptors, NBA
Baylor Bears, NCAA women’s basketball
Virginia Cavaliers, NCAA men’s basketball
U.S. Women’s National Team, soccer
Winner:
Best International Men’s Soccer Player
Lionel Messi, Argentina
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal
Kylian Mbappe, France
Virgil van Dijk, Netherlands
Winner:
Best International Women’s Soccer Player
Pernille Harder, Denmark
Ada Hegerberg, Norway
Sam Kerr, Australia
Lucy Bronze, England
Winner:
Best NFL Player
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
Winner:
Best MLB Player
Mookie Betts, Red Sox
Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
Jacob DeGrom, New York Mets
Blake Snell, Tampa Bays Rays
Winner:
Best NHL Player
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Nathan McKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Winner:
Best Driver
Lewis Hamilton, F1
Steve Torrence, NHRA
Scott Dixon, Indy
Kyle Busch, NASCAR
Winner:
Best NBA Player
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
Winner:
Best WNBA Player
Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury
Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics
Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks
Winner:
Best Boxer
Canelo Alvarez
Vasiliy Lomachenko
Oleksandr Usyk
Terence Crawford
Winner:
Best MMA Fighter
Israel Adesanya
Daniel Cormier
Henry Cejudo
Amanda Nunes
Winner:
Best Male Golfer
Brooks Koepka
Tiger Woods
Justin Rose
Francesco Molinari
Winner:
Best Female Golfer
Ariya Jutanugarn
Brooke Henderson
Jin-Young Ko
Sung Hyun Park
Winner:
Best Male Tennis Player
Novak Djokovic
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Winner:
Best Female Tennis Player
Naomi Osaka
Simona Halep
Serena Williams
Petra Kvitova
Winner:
Best Male Action Sports Athlete
Nyjah Houston, United States, skateboard
Scotty James, Australia, snowboard
Tom Pagès, France, freestyle motocross
Gabriel Medina, Brazil, surf
Winner:
Best Female Action Sports Athlete
Kelly Sidaru, Estonia, ski
Chloe Kim, United States, snowboard
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, New Zealand, snowboard
Stephanie Gilmore, Australia, surf
Winner:
Best Jockey
Irad Ortiz Jr.
Mike Smith
Florent Geroux
Jose Ortiz
Winner:
Best Male Athlete with a Disability
Mark Barr, triathlon
Declan Farmer, hockey
Daniel Romanchuk, marathon racing
Oz Sanchez, cycling
Winner:
Best Female Athlete with a Disability
Oksana Masters, Nordic skiing
Tatyana McFadden, marathon racing
Shawn Morelli, cycling
Alyssa Seely triathlon
Winner:
Best Bowler
Jason Belmonte
Norm Duke
Anthony Simonsen
Jakob Butturff
Winner:
Best MLS Player
Josef Martinez, Atlanta United
Wayne Rooney, D.C. United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, L.A. Galaxy
Aaron Long, N.Y. Red Bulls
Winner:
Best NWSL Player
Lindsay Horan, Portland Thorns
Adrianna Franch, Portland Thorns
Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars
Abby Erceg, North Carolina Courage
Winner:
Best Game
LSU defeats Texas A&M 74-72 in 7 OT thriller
Rams defeat Chiefs 54-51 on Monday Night Football
Notre Dame defeats UConn 81-76 in Final Four
Winner:
Best College Athlete
Kyler Murray, Oklahoma football
Zion Williamson, Duke men’s basketball
Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon women’s basketball
Rachel Garcia, UCLA softball
Winner:
Best Record-breaking Performance
Saints’ Drew Brees becomes all-time passing leader
Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu becomes all-time leader in triple-doubles
Warriors’ Klay Thompson sets 3-point record in a game with 14
Matthew Boling sets high school track record in 100 meters
Winner:
Best Play
Dolphins’ Miami Miracle downs Patriots
Kawhi Leonard’s buzzer-beater ends Philly’s season
Derrick Henry’s record-setting 99-yard TD run
Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10 in floor exercises
Winner:
Best Viral Sports Moment
Rudolph “Blaze” Ingram, the seven-year-old running phenom
Texas A&M’s Infinite Tucker dives for the gold
UCLA’s Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10 in floor exercise
Sister Mary Jo delivers a biting curveball
Winner:
Best Upset
College Football – Old Dominion defeats No. 13 Virginia Tech
U.S. Open – Naomi Osaka defeats Serena Williams
NHL – Columbus Blue Jackets sweep Tampa Bay Lightning
Boxing – Andy Ruiz Jr. defeats Anthony Joshua
Winner:
Best Esports Moment (Finals)
oLarry’s return to the NBA 2K League after the Jacksonville shooting
Ninja Fortnite win with Marshmello at E3 ProAM
Winner:
Best WWE Moment
Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw and announces his Leukemia is in remission
Becky Lynch wins both WWE Women’s Championship Titles at Wrestlemania 35
Kofi Kingston wins his first WWE Heavyweight Championship Title at Wrestlemania 35
Ronda Rousey defeats Alexa Bliss at Summerslam 2018 to win her first RAW Women’s Championship Title
If you don’t have cable you can watch a live stream of ABC or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:
Last word: The sports awards show, which celebrates the best moments over the past calendar year, brings together many notable names in sports and entertainment for an emotional and entertaining night. Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan will host this year’s festivities.