Combat

Fight of the Day: Duane Ludwig vs. Masato

Fight of the Day: Duane Ludwig vs. Masato

Combat

Fight of the Day: Duane Ludwig vs. Masato

By July 10, 2019

By: |

 

Date: May 11, 2002
Card: K-1 World MAX 2002 World Tournament Final
Championship(s):
Venue: Nippon Budokan
Location: Tokyo, Japan

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home