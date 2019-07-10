'Notorious One' named one of Forbes' top 100 highest-paid 2019 celebrities

Even though he only had one fight (which he came out on the losing end of), Conor McGregor is still reportedly making bank.

“Notorious” was ranked No. 65 overall on Forbes list Wednesday.

McGregor came out with the short end of the stick last November against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. His base salary was $3 million, but with 2.4 million buys he made over $30 million.

He also reportedly receives “some $5 million per year” in a sponsorship deal with Reebok, according to Forbes. McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve whiskey has also sold over 200,000 cases.

Taylor Swift was at the top of the list, with $185 million earned last year.