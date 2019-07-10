Giants

Saquon Barkley shares insane ab workout, flaunting insane core strength (Video)

By July 10, 2019

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is known for his shifty moves, and also the insane amount of physical strength he has for a guy of his size. That’s mainly due to his workouts, which have produced enormous legs, and he uses those, combined with his core, to get low and literally pull would-be tacklers along the way.

And now we know why.

Barkley shared a bit of video footage from one of his recent ab workouts, and yeah, it’s pretty nuts. Check out Barkley throwing a large medicine ball overhead while essentially balancing in a boat pose.

Impressive.

