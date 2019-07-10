ESPY Awards 2019 live stream Reddit online Free HD

On one of just two days of the calendar year with no matches in the four big sports, you can still get your sports fix by watching the ESPYs. The sports awards show-that celebrates the very best moments within the last calendar year, brings with many prominent names in sports and amusement for an emotional and entertaining night. Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan will sponsor this season’s festivities.

Some awards have already been announced. Basketball Hall of Famer Invoice Russell may receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. Marine sergeant Kirstie Ennis has earned the Pat Tillman Award To Assistance. Senior high School football coach Rob Mendez Is Going to Receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. Jim Calhoun will receive the Best Mentor Award.

In today’s times of digital age, we watch content on various platforms. Viewers are getting more logical by watching live TV online. There are lots of streaming options to watch the 2019 ESPY awards and the viewers are getting the freedom they want, which the cable operators are not able the offer.

All you need is an active Internet connection and a device which is compatible. With this, you can watch the awards show at home, in the office, or even on the bus. Now, let’s take a look at the platforms you can watch the ESPY Awards online.

Reddit is the best platform to watch ESPY 2019. Search for ESPY Awards Live Stream Reddit or Award shows Reddit streams. You will find free links to the show.

ABC is the official channel to watch the ESPY awards this Sunday. The channel will live stream the event from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. You can watch the great content that features your favorite stars.

Watch your favorite celebrities appearing in exclusive events. You can also download the BETX app from either Google Play or the App Store and also online on the ESPY website.

E! will be broadcasting its Live from the Red Carpet: The 2019 ESPY awards. It gives 24/7 breaking news of all the news related to celebrities. It will be live streaming the ESPY red carpet arrivals. It also has a tete-a-tete with the celebrities and shows snippets from their upcoming movies.

Stay tuned for all the excitement by downloading the ET Live mobile app from the Google Play store or Apple App Store. Or stream ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV device.

Fubo TV

FuboTV is a great platform to watch 2019 ESPY awards. While it continues to be perfect for those who love all sorts of sports, they’ve also expanded the channel base to include more family-oriented channels, including ESPY. You’ll find the channel in the main bundle, called fubo ($54.99/mo). If you want to customize the plan, you can add loads of channel packs and premium networks.

When it comes to your options to record content, subscribers receive enough room for 30 hours of video. You can always expand to 500 hours of Cloud DVR space by paying $9.99 per month. Also, the platform supports two simultaneous streams, while a third can be added by paying $5.99 per month. Better pricing for these add-ons can be achieved by picking one of the pre-made packs they offer in the subscription page. Check out fuboTV’s review for more info on what the service has to offer.

Sling TV

Next up, we have Sling TV which is a great platform to watch 2019 ESPY awards. Especially for those who enjoy customizing the services they subscribe to. There are three bundles you can start with, as well as loads of packs featuring channels that are grouped by the type of content they broadcast, plus premium networks – so you’re good to go customizing the service however you want to. When subscribing to Sling TV, you’ll notice that ESPY isn’t part of the main bundles anymore, but has been moved to the Lifestyle pack, which costs $5 per month, regardless of which bundle you choose to start off with.

If you want to make sure you can watch the ESPY Awards even if you’re not home, Sling TV can record it for you, but only if you pay $5 per month for the Cloud DVR feature which gives users the possibility to record up to 50 hours of content. Then, when it comes to watching content on multiple devices at once, things get a bit trickier because it depends on which bundle you originally picked. What we mean is that those who chose the Orange bundle can only watch on one device, but those who picked the Blue one can enjoy three simultaneous streams. Also, people who signed up for Orange + Blue can watch on four devices at once, so your whole family is covered and then some. Check out Sling TV’s review for more details on what the service has to offer.

Direct TV now

We also have DirecTV Now on the list, which is a great platform to watch the 2019 ESPY awards. It offers loads of customization options. There are seven bundles now, two of which were added earlier this year – Plus and Max. The other five bundles have actually been around for a long time, but they were renamed and given a much bigger price – Entertainment, Choice, Xtra, Ultimate, and Optimo Mas. You can still add a couple of Spanish channel packs, several international packs and plenty of premium networks. You’ll find that ESPY is available in the Plus, Max, Entertainment, Choice, Xtra, and Ultimate bundles, so you can pick the one that has the perfect channel combo or the right price.

The service comes with some perks for those who are interested, but they won’t “wow” you. The cloud DVR feature has a 20-hour limit and you have no way to expand it by paying any extra fees, which is something we hope they remedy soon. Then, when it comes to watching content on multiple devices at once, you should know that DirecTV Now offers all users two simultaneous streams, with a third one becoming available by paying $5 per month. Read DirecTV Now’s review for more information on the service.

VPN Services

We have got solutions for you where you can use VPN’s to have access to the match’s channel using your streaming service. Though you may find tons of VPN brands over the Internet, choosing the correct one can become difficult.

We have picked the best VPN brand for you so that you can peacefully watch sports from your home’s comfort.

ExpressVPN

We recommend using ExpressVPN to easily access a variety of channels anonymously and securely. ExpressVPN offer blazing-fast VPN speeds to watch sports on all devices, the best-in-class privacy protection and unlimited premium bandwidth. Get ExpressVPN nowfor 49% off their 12-month package at only $6.67/month to watch ESPY and NHL Playoffs, UFC, Boxing, and Game of Throneslive streams and more!

How to Watch 2019 ESPY Awards Online using VPN?

Watching events live online is something that is pretty common nowadays and that’s great news. What you should also keep in mind, however, is that the freedom you get is not unlimited. Sure, you can watch while on the bus, or at the office, via your smartphone, but you need to be within the United States. Licensing deals these companies have forced them to block access from abroad. If you happen to be traveling right around the ESPY Awards is scheduled to air, you should look into subscribing to a VPN service. We’ll help you through it all.

First, you should choose a VPN to use. We’ve reviewed dozens of these over the years and recommend you to go for ExpressVPN, which is easily one of the best tools of this kind on the market. So, start by visiting ExpressVPN’s website and subscribing to the service

Then, download and install the app on your device. Follow by launching the app and logging into your account

Now, you can look for a US-based server and there are dozens of options, so pick the one you like best

Once that connection is established, you can load the live TV platform you want to watch the ESPY Awards on, such as fuboTV. Tune in to ESPY and watch the ceremony.

ESPY Nominations List below

Best NBA Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

Paul George, OKC Thunder

Best WNBA Player

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics

Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

Best Male Athlete

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Brooks Koepka, Golf

Best Female Athlete

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Simone Biles, Gymnast

Alex Morgan, USWNT

Mikaela Shiffrin, US Skiing

Best NFL Player

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Best MLB Player

Mookie Betts, Red Sox

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Jacob DeGrom, New York Mets

Blake Snell, Tampa Bays Rays

Best Breakthrough Athlete

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Naomi Osaka – US Open, Australian Open

Best International Men’s Soccer Player

Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo

Kylian Mbappe

Virgil Van Dyke

Best International Women’s Soccer Player

Pernille Harder, Denmark

Ada Hegerberg, Norway

Sam Kerr, Australia

Lucy Bronze, England

Best NHL Player

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Best Driver

Lewis Hamilton, F1

Steve Torrence, NHRA