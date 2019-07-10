Tweet of the Moment

Barry Melrose Rocks

Jared Bednar hasn’t had the peak results of his predecessor quite yet, but the Avs are trending in the right direction, which is not something that you could say about the team before he got to Denver. Also, for a small thrill, barring the unforeseen, you will be able to say at some point this season that Jared Bednar is surpassing Patrick Roy on the Avalanche all time list. Without context, that’s fun, right? Jared Bednar is WAY better than Roy ever was. Higher on the Avs list of all time greats. That’s silly! But it’s true! Just so long as we are talking about coaching.

