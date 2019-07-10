Tweet of the Moment

Jared Bednar hasn’t had the peak results of his predecessor quite yet, but the Avs are trending in the right direction, which is not something that you could say about the team before he got to Denver. Also, for a small thrill, barring the unforeseen, you will be able to say at some point this season that Jared Bednar is surpassing Patrick Roy on the Avalanche all time list. Without context, that’s fun, right? Jared Bednar is WAY better than Roy ever was. Higher on the Avs list of all time greats. That’s silly! But it’s true! Just so long as we are talking about coaching.
More Sports
Updates 5m ago
ways To Watch State of Origin Live Stream Reddit 2019 Online for Free Game 3
Heading over to the third game of State of Origin 2019. Perth’s Optus Stadium will host the game on Sunday. The live coverage starts (…)
Updates 7m ago
watch The Decider Game 3 To State of Origin Live Stream Free NSW vs QLD
Check all coverage channels to watch PDC World Cup of Darts 2019 from any Countries here.
Updates 10m ago
decider Game 3 of State of Origin 2019 Live Stream Online Free HD Coverage
All the lovers of Rugby out there can now rejoice as the second match of State of Origin 2019. There will be 32 competing nations where two (…)
Updates 13m ago
holden State of Origin Live Stream Free 2019 - NSW vs QLD Online Free Game 3
Check out all streaming channels to watch 2019 Paris World Rugby Sevens live stream free online plus schedule here.
Updates 18m ago
how To watch India Vs New Zealand Live Stream Online Reddit Free 4K HD
India will take on New Zealand in the Semifinal match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Viewers in India can watch full streaming (…)
Updates 20m ago
Semifinals Free India vs New Zealand Live Stream Reddit HD World Cup
Edgbaston Cricket Ground is all set and ready to host the India vs New Zealand match on 9th July 2019. The live coverage starts at 3 PM (…)
Updates 23m ago
Watch ICC Cricket World Cup Live Stream Reddit 2019 Online Free - India vs New Zealand Semifinals
Check out complete options to watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream Online Free Reddit and official channels here.
Updates 28m ago
Free Wimbledon Tennis Live Stream Reddit 2019 Online for HD Quarter-finals
Check out complete channels and guide to watch French Open 2019 final live stream free tennis online in HD quality here.
Updates 32m ago
watch Gibraltar 2019 Island Games Live Stream Free Online Reddit HD
In just a couple of days, the Island games will be live for the world audience to witness one of the world’s mega-events. This is one of (…)
Updates 33m ago
how To Island Games Live Stream 2019 NatWest International Online Free - Day 5
Check out all options to watch X Games Shanghai live stream 2019 online here.
Comments