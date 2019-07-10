Video of DK Metcalf in practice shows he's still struggling running routes

The Seahawks traded up to select wide receiver DK Metcalf in the second round of the NFL Draft, as there were questions about his durability, and also his route running.

Metcalf is a huge physical specimen, standing six-foot-three, and weighing 227 pounds. He can win the ball in the air, and has the physicality to get off press coverage. But there are legitimate concerns about his body control, given his size, and also the precision with which he runs routes.

And apparently, he still has a lot of work to do. Video of him running a simple comeback work has gone viral, as it didn’t look all that great for him. He sure came back to the ball — taking a number of steps to do it. In looking at his footwork, this was not a clean route, not at all.

.@Seahawks rookie WR DK Metcalf running routes with Russell Wilson.pic.twitter.com/4yOCn8Gs8c — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 10, 2019

And that’s one of the more simple routes for a receiver to run, too.