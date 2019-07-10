Watch: Ryan O’Reilly removes tooth to deliver ESPYs speech

The St. Louis Blues won the ESPY Award for Comeback of the Year — which they clearly earned — and a funny moment happened when a number of the players went up to the podium to accept their honor.

Team captain Ryan O’Reilly spoke for his teammates, and he proceeded to do something you won’t really see in any other sport. O’Reilly announced that he’d be removing his tooth so he could speak more clearly, and that’s exactly what he did.

So with that said, here’s O’Reilly casually removing his tooth on live television, then delivering a great speech.

Ryan O’Reilly removing his tooth on stage before giving a speech at the ESPYs is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/kCunzYLoB5 — Josh Hyman 🏆 (@joshhymanNHL) July 11, 2019

That’s so hockey.