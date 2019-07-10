Blues

Watch: Ryan O’Reilly removes tooth to deliver ESPYs speech

Watch: Ryan O’Reilly removes tooth to deliver ESPYs speech

Blues

Watch: Ryan O’Reilly removes tooth to deliver ESPYs speech

By July 10, 2019

By: |

The St. Louis Blues won the ESPY Award for Comeback of the Year — which they clearly earned — and a funny moment happened when a number of the players went up to the podium to accept their honor.

Team captain Ryan O’Reilly spoke for his teammates, and he proceeded to do something you won’t really see in any other sport. O’Reilly announced that he’d be removing his tooth so he could speak more clearly, and that’s exactly what he did.

So with that said, here’s O’Reilly casually removing his tooth on live television, then delivering a great speech.

That’s so hockey.

Blues, NHL

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Blues
Home