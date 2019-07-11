Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.
However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.
So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.
June update: City Kickboxing stays on top.
2019 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: June Update
|Camp
|Winning %
|Wins
|Losses
|Title Fights
|Last
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|1
|1
|City Kickboxing
|1.000
|5
|0
|1
|0
|13
|2
|2
|Fortis MMA
|0.750
|9
|3
|0
|0
|12
|3
|6
|Fight Ready
|1.000
|2
|0
|2
|0
|10
|4
|8
|American Kickboxing Academy
|0.700
|7
|3
|0
|0
|8
|4
|4
|Elevation Fight Team
|0.750
|6
|2
|0
|0
|8
|6
|8
|Nova Uniao
|0.800
|4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|6
|8
|Roufusport
|0.667
|6
|3
|0
|0
|6
|6
|4
|Team Oyama
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|9
|6
|Jackson-Wink
|0.538
|7
|6
|1
|0
|5
|10
|8
|American Top Team Portland
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|22
|Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|8
|Frontline Academy
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|8
|Gile Ribeiro Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|8
|Gornik Leczna
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|22
|Lobo Gym
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|22
|Longo & Weidman MMA
|0.667
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|8
|Macaco Gold Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|22
|MMAGOLD
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|8
|Next Generation
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|10
|22
|Phalanx MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|22
|SK Absolute Bulgaria
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|22
|Team Bigi Boy
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|8
|Teixeira MMA & Fitness
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|22
|The Performance Compound
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|8
|Tristar
|0.667
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|26
|93
|Tiger Muay Thai
|0.500
|4
|4
|1
|0
|3
|27
|NR
|10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|8
|Adrenaline MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Akhmat Fight Team
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Alan Belcher MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|American Top Team Gwinnett
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|NR
|Apex MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Arena Dortmund
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Barata MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Bellmore Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Black Tiger Fight Club
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|8
|BMF Ranch
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Brunson’s MMA & Fitness
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|NR
|Budokan Martial Arts
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Capital da Luta
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Cerrado MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Cesar Gracie Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Champions MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Chute Boxe
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Different Breed MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|NR
|Dragon Power
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Eagles MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Elevate MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|NR
|Extreme Sanda
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Fight Club Nart
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Freak-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Futures MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Gladiators Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Glendale Fight Club
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Glory MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Gracie Fusion
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Imperio Fight
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|27
|NR
|Industrials
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Invictus MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|K Dojo Warrior Tribe
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|NR
|Korean Zombie MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|London Shootfighters
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Long Island MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Luttrell/Yee MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|NR
|Marcelo Ribas Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Michigan Top Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Miller Brothers MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|MMA Factory
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|NR
|New Breed Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|New Stream
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Peresvet FT
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|NR
|Peterson Grapplers
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Red Schafer MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|NR
|Redline Training Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Rio Fighters
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Rise Combat Sports
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Ruas Vale Tudo
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Scorpion Fighting System
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|South Shore Sportfighting
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Team Alpha
|0.571
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Team Destruction
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Team Greco
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Team Hurricane Awesome
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|NR
|Team Kattar MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Team Markos
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Team Maximo
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Thai Brasil
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|The Jungle
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|NR
|The MMA Clinic
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Tillery Combat MMA Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Titan Fighter
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Top Team Salzburg
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|NR
|Trench Tech
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Tribe Tokyo MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Ultimate Training Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|Vale Tudo MMA Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|22
|VFS Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|98
|178
|Factory X
|0.583
|7
|5
|0
|1
|1
|98
|91
|Hard Knocks 365
|0.462
|6
|7
|1
|0
|1
|98
|91
|Parana Vale Tudo
|0.333
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|101
|22
|Arte Suave Copenhagen
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|101
|Bandog Fight Club
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|101
|Black Sheep MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|93
|Busan Team M.A.D.
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|93
|CM System
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|93
|Fusion X-Cel Performance
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|22
|Genesis BJJ
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|93
|Legion Fight Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|22
|Longview MMA/Team 515
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|101
|Millennia MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|101
|One Kick’s Gym
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|22
|Scottish Hit Squad
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|8
|Syndicate MMA
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|101
|93
|Team Kaobon
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|93
|Team Lloyd Irvin
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|101
|Team Quest
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|22
|Team Rubao Carioca BJJ
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|118
|22
|Ricardo Almeida BJJ
|0.600
|3
|2
|0
|1
|-1
|119
|101
|011 MMA Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|303 Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Academie Pro Star MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|American Top Team Rome
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Ankos MMA Poznan
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Arizona Combat Sports
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Ascension MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|ATS
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Australian Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Baltic Challenge Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Berkut WCA Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Corinthians MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Delincuentes MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Disorderly Conduct
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Elite Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|Extreme Combat Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Fight House
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|Fightzone Stockholm
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Fit NHB
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|Forja V2
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Frankiko Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Gracie New Jersey Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Gracie United
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Hawaii Elite MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|House of Champions
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|Hung Mun MMA Stuidos
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|Impact Jiu Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Iron Mann MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Jesus Is Lord
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|KBC PRIBRAM-MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Killer B Combat Sports Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Killer Bees
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Knoxville MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Korona Sports Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|K-Taro Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Lauzon MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|Lions High Performance Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Main Street Boxing & Muay Thai
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Marajo Brothers Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Marinoble’s Martial Arts
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Maximum Training Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Mjolnir MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|MMA Masters
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|MMA Red Star
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|MMA-KEGI
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|MOB Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|Murcielago MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Ohana Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Paradigm Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Patenaude Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Pete White Boxing & MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Phuket Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Pitbull Martial Arts Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Pitch Black MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Polar Bear Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Pura Vida Bjj
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Reign MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Renegade MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Renzo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Ronildo Nobre Judo Club
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Rothwell MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|RVCA Training Center
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|180
|SBG Ireland
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|SikJitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Silva’s Boxing
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|Stabile Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Strong Style Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|93
|TATA Fight Team
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Team 515
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Team Irish
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Team Quest Thailand
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Team Spratt
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Texas Elite MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Toshido MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Trident Performance Training
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Triple Threat Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|Troop MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|Vos Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|W4R Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|White Lotus Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|101
|WWFC Promotion
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|200
|178
|Genesis Training Center
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|201
|180
|Combat Sports Academy
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|201
|180
|CSW
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|201
|101
|Entram Gym
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|201
|101
|Five Rounds
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|201
|101
|Higher Level MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|201
|101
|Shark Top Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|201
|101
|Team Tiger Schulmann
|0.333
|2
|4
|0
|0
|-4
|201
|180
|Yakima MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|209
|3
|American Top Team
|0.447
|17
|21
|1
|0
|-5
|210
|180
|Allstars Training Center
|0.200
|1
|4
|0
|0
|-6
|210
|186
|Astra Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-6
|210
|191
|Black House/Team Nogueira
|0.333
|3
|6
|0
|0
|-6
|210
|186
|Evolucao Thai
|0.000
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-6
|214
|189
|Gracie Technics
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|1
|-7
|214
|189
|Treigning Lab
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|1
|-7
|214
|180
|Xtreme Couture
|0.417
|5
|7
|0
|1
|-7
|217
|186
|Alliance MMA
|0.300
|3
|7
|0
|0
|-8
|218
|192
|Kings MMA
|0.167
|1
|5
|0
|1
|-11
|219
|193
|MMA Lab
|0.167
|2
|10
|0
|0
|-16
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
Comments