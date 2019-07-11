50th Anniversary of the 1969 Eagles...

By: jaxsportsmedia |
July 11, 2019
This is a topic EYE bet no one in the mainstream media will be celebrating…
First off, most of our readers here were not yet born in 1969.
That fact acknowledged, the 1969 Eagles were a hot mess and in many ways forgettable.
That team went 4-9-1. I was a senior in high school in Berwyn, Pa. As the torrential rains fell over the region yesterday, I was inspired to remember how miserable that season was, and how miserable I was as a teen wolf.
In 1969, Leonard Tose bought the Eagles from Jery Wolman for $16,155,000 (equivalent to $110,372,954 today), then a record for a professional sports franchise sale. Tose’s first official act was to fire Coach Joe Kuharich after a disappointing 24–41–1 record during his five-year reign. He followed this by naming former Eagles receiving great Pete Retzlaff as General Manager and Jerry Williams as coach.
It just didn’t work out, kind of like my life wasn’t working out that well either back then. Maybe that’s why I felt such an affinity for a bad team.
The omen was cast in the Eagles’ 1st-round draft selection of RB Leroy Keyes (Purdue) at #3 overall. That just never panned out. It got so bad, they tried to convert Keyes to a cornerback.
The roster for 1969:
There were some excellent individual talents on that team— veterans who knew their craft well. Talking about guys like Harold Jackson, Ben Hawkins, Floyd Peters, Nate Ramsey, Joe Scarpati, Mel Tom, Irv Cross, Al Nelson, Dave Lloyd, Sam Baker… but for a myriad of reasons, the team never jelled to the point of being able to win close games.
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Attendance
|1
|September 21, 1969
|Cleveland Browns
|L 27–20
|60,658
|2
|September 28, 1969
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|W 41–27
|60,658
|3
|October 5, 1969
|Dallas Cowboys
|L 38–7
|60,658
|4
|October 13, 1969
|at Baltimore Colts
|L 24–20
|56,864
|5
|October 19, 1969
|at Dallas Cowboys
|L 49–14
|71,509
|6
|October 26, 1969
|New Orleans Saints
|W 13–10
|60,658
|7
|November 2, 1969
|at New York Giants
|W 23–20
|62,912
|8
|November 9, 1969
|at Washington Redskins
|T 28–28
|50,502
|9
|November 16, 1969
|Los Angeles Rams
|L 23–17
|60,658
|10
|November 23, 1969
|at St. Louis Cardinals
|W 34–30
|45,512
|11
|November 30, 1969
|at New Orleans Saints
|L 26–17
|72,805
|12
|December 7, 1969
|Washington Redskins
|L 34–29
|60,658
|13
|December 14, 1969
|Atlanta Falcons
|L 27–3
|60,658
|14
|December 21, 1969
|at San Francisco 49ers
|L 14–13
|25,391
I suffered through that entire schedule on my car radio for the most part—in a 1964 Valiant which was missing a 1st gear. Missing a gear kind of summarizes that entire Eagles season.
Five of those losses could have easily been W’s with better in-game strategy and execution, oh how I remember that frustration! We were so close to being 9-4-1 or even 10-4 it made me sick.
Maybe it’s that feeling of so close yet so far away that I identified with this team. It certainly resonated with my personal life.
The other thing was quarterback Norm Snead. You could bathe in his potential as a great passer, but something almost always went wrong in his game plan at the worst possible times. You wanted him to be better than Sonny Jurgensen for whom he was traded from the Redskins— but there was something missing. Sometimes metrics just don’t predict winning in the grand scheme of things.
