Gordon Hayward welcomes Kemba Walker to Celtics

The Celtics elected for addition by subtraction, essentially, by parting ways with both Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier since the free-agent market opened.

Both players were disgruntled, having voiced their opinion about both their former teammates and the Celtics organization, which clearly appeared to have an effect on the team’s chemistry as the season progressed.

As such, the Celtics let Irving walk, and shipped out Rozier in a sign-and-trade. To replace them, the team signed superstar Kemba Walker, and Gordon Hayward appears happy about it. Check out what he had to say about it on Instagram.

We can’t wait to see the two play together this season.