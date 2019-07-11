Josh Norman leaps over bull in Spain (Video)

Redskins cornerback Josh Norman is known for his ability to shut down some of the league’s best receivers, which is why the team gave him a massive deal a few years ago.

But when he’s not doing that, or training to improve his craft, he’s giving bulls the business, apparently.

Norman was in Spain for the annual “Running of the bulls,” and he didn’t just run, he jumped as well. Check him out taking flight and leaping over a bull in this video below.

Redskins CB Josh Norman is out here JUMPING OVER bulls in Pamplona 😧 pic.twitter.com/QzZhg02Any — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2019

The Redskins coaching staff must have been holding its breath on that one.