Look: Russell Westbrook was hosting comedy show when Rockets trade news broke

Thunder star Russell Westbrook had spent the entirety of his 11-year career with the team — up until Thursday, that is.

Westbrook, especially in the wake of Paul George being moved, has reportedly been seeking a one-way ticket out of Oklahoma City, and on Friday, he got one.

OKC officially announced it was trading Westbrook to the Rockets, in exchange for Chris Paul and a number of picks.

The crazy thing is that Westbrook was actually hosting a pop-up comedy show in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the time the news broke.

It’s almost here our first Why Not?? Comedy pop up show in Tulsa, Oklahoma hosted by myself & @IAmJuiceMann Thursday, July 11, 2019 at @CainsBallroom doors will open at 7:30pm & the show will begin at 8:30pm this is a show you don’t wanna miss 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/g9i8zhUL7K pic.twitter.com/osFkOaMZl7 — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) July 2, 2019

Russ was at his comedy show in Tulsa, Oklahoma when he got traded (via @JD0432)pic.twitter.com/RLQwV8Uku4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 12, 2019

It’s almost as if Russ wanted to distract himself while the teams negotiated.