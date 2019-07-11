NBA

Look: Russell Westbrook was hosting comedy show when Rockets trade news broke

By July 11, 2019

Thunder star Russell Westbrook had spent the entirety of his 11-year career with the team — up until Thursday, that is.

Westbrook, especially in the wake of Paul George being moved, has reportedly been seeking a one-way ticket out of Oklahoma City, and on Friday, he got one.

OKC officially announced it was trading Westbrook to the Rockets, in exchange for Chris Paul and a number of picks.

The crazy thing is that Westbrook was actually hosting a pop-up comedy show in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the time the news broke.

It’s almost as if Russ wanted to distract himself while the teams negotiated.

