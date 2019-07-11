The Betting Window for July 12-14

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can be rich enough to force your tweets to be sponsored and have your only replies be how the fuck she got into their feeds!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Germaine De Randamie +150 over Aspen Ladd ($10)

Ricky Simon -325 over Urijah Faber ($25)

Darren Elkins -110 over Ryan Hall ($10)

Billy Dib +1400 over Amir Khan ($5)

Joe Joyce -500 over Bryant Jennings ($50)

Wondering why Ladd is the favorite, here. She’s certainly a really good up-and-comer, but a win over a clearly faded Tonya Evinger and two decision wins over Sijara Eubanks doesn’t exactly scream favorite over a fighter like De Randamie. Worth a nice payout.

No, I don’t think Billy Dib is going to beat Amir Khan. Not even close, but Dib can punch, and would you really put money on Amir Khan’s chin at this point? It’s worth a finski.

Last Week: $ +17.65

Year To Date: $ -167.74

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.