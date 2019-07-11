Todd Gurley not sweating Super Bowl LIII loss

The Los Angeles Rams may have let one get away from them, as the team squared off against an aging Tom Brady in February, yet could not muster next to any success on offense, and it ended up being their downfall in the 13-3 loss.

Nothing is guaranteed in the NFL, and while some are predicting the young Rams will return to the big game after their loss in Super Bowl LIII, it’s hard not to feel as if the Rams didn’t let that potential title slip through their fingers, as everything set up well for them along the way.

But Rams running back Todd Gurley, who was nursing a knee injury in the game isn’t sweating it. Apparently, he’s already over the loss, in an interview with Molly Knight of The Athletic.

“Nah, I don’t think about the game too much, to be honest,” Gurley said. “I’ll see stuff on the Internet and be like, dammit, we could have had it. It was one of those moments for me where I just looked at it like a blessing to be able to do something I always wanted to do. To play in the Super Bowl feels like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. But also to come up short is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I mean, bad stuff has happened to me in my life before. It’s not the first time and it won’t be the last time.

That’s just the type of person Gurley is, he doesn’t seem to sweat the on-field stuff after games after over. We spoke with him before the big game, and he had the same attitude about his knee injury, yet look how he performed. It’s important not to stew over issues, but Gurley’s overconfident attitude may not be the right approach, either.