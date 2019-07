It’s not often that Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly gets taken for a ride, but one particular kid put him on skates.

Kuechly was holding his annual youth football camp, when he held a drill inviting the kids to show off their best stuff in an attempt to get by him.

It looked fun, and one particular kid did manage to juke the hell out of him. But Kuechly stayed with it, and ended up stripping the ball out of his hands at the end.

This kid juked @LukeKuechly … but then Kuechly got his revenge 😂 (via 4kcotto/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/5lFZqqNFIo — ESPN (@espn) July 10, 2019

We’ll score that as a draw.