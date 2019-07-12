Aspen Ladd Career Earnings

Invicta & UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name to see full payouts for that event

Invicta FC 11 – Feb 27/15 – W (Vidal) – $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Invicta FC 14 – Sept 12/15 – W (Cooper) – $3,500 ($1,750 to show, $1,750 win bonus)*

Invicta FC 16 – Mar 11/16 – W (McGill) – $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

Invicta FC 18 – Jul 29/16 – W (Hoy) – $3,397 ($2,250 to show, $2,250 win bonus, $563 fine for missing weight)*

Invicta FC 21 – Jan 14/17 – W (Eubanks) – $5,000 ($2,500 to show, $2,500 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs Till – Oct 21/17 – W (Lansberg) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 229 – Oct 6/18 – W (Evinger) – $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee – May 18/19 – W (Eubanks) – $81,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $200,397