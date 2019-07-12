NBA

Fan tries to catch foul ball with wallet in hand, money flies everywhere (Video)

Fan tries to catch foul ball with wallet in hand, money flies everywhere (Video)

Fan tries to catch foul ball with wallet in hand, money flies everywhere (Video)

July 12, 2019

By: |

Fans will do whatever it takes to collect souvenirs during sporting events, especially at baseball games, when foul balls are flying all the time — no matter the location of seats in ballparks.

One particular Rangers fan at Thursday’s game against the Astros tried to catch a foul ball during the contest, but clearly was not prepared to do so.

The man reached out with his wallet in hand, for some reason, and that wasn’t a good idea. Money went flying everywhere when the ball hit his wallet, as you can see below.

No ball, no money — nothing. Brutal.

