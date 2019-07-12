MMA Manifesto

Germaine de Randamie Career Earnings

Germaine de Randamie Career Earnings

MMA Manifesto

Germaine de Randamie Career Earnings

By July 12, 2019

By: |

Feb 11, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Holly Holm (red gloves fights Germaine de Randamie (blue gloves) during UFC 208 at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Germaine de Randamie Career Earnings

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Canadians – get a free trial of the home of Bellator, NFL & more, DAZN, right here!

Americans, click here.

 

Strikeforce & UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name to see full payouts for that event

Strikeforce: Diaz vs Cyborg – Jan 29/11 – W (Webber) – $3,000  ($2,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Strikeforce Challengers: Fodor vs Terry – Jun 24/11 – L (Budd) – $2,500

Strikeforce: Rousey vs Kaufman – Aug 18/12 – W (Yamanaka) – $15,000 ($7,500 to show, $7,500 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Moraga – Jul 27/13 – W (Kedzie) – $18,000 ($9,000 to show, $9,000 win bonus)

UFC: Fight for the Troops 3 – Nov 6/13 – L (Nunes) – $11,000

UFC 185 – Mar 14/15 – W (Pacheco) – $22,000 ($11,000 to show, $11,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Arlovski – May 8/16 – W (Elmose) – $81,000 ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 208 – Feb 11/17 – W (Holm) – $180,000 ($150,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs Rodriguez – Nov 10/18 – W (Pennington) – $40,600 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $5,600 fine from Pennington for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Total Career Earnings:  $373,100

 

 

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

2hr

Updates 2hr ago

Wimbledon has already kicked off, and both the Men’s and Women’s finals will be on the 14th July. This amazing tournament is being held (…)

More MMA Manifesto
Home