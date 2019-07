By: The Hall of Very Good | July 12, 2019

On July 12, 1979, close to 50,000 baseball (and music) fans crowded Comiskey Park to show their hatred of disco music. To call what happened that night in Chicago a “mistake” would be an understatement.

Former big league infielder Greg Pryor was there and witnessed “Disco Demolition Night” firsthand.

To listen to the entire interview, CLICK HERE.