How to watch Amir Khan vs Billy Dib live stream online

Amir Khan, who is a WBA World Super World Featherweight champion will take on against his opponent Billy Dib on February 16. The fight will begin at 8 pm ET at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Amir Khan has the feat of being ranked as the top featherweight champion in the world. He is also the No. 12 pound-for-pound fighter. On the other hand, the 24-year-old Billy Dib has not come off well in the competition so far. Pitted against Amir Khan, Billy Dib’s chances of beating him are little grim.

Best channels to watch Amir Khan vs Billy Dib live streaming free online

Some channels are available for watching Amir Khan defend his title against Billy Dib. You can stream these channels both on cable and off cable and watch the game anywhere.

Some of these channels can also be run on some devices including PlayStation 3 and 4, Amazon Fire, Google Chromecast, iOS, and Android devices, etc.

Fox Sports

The fight between Amir Khan and Billy Dib will be live broadcast on TV on Fox channel. Viewers can get exclusive access to the action of the game on Fox Sports internet-based coverage.

Those who cannot watch the game on a cable connection, can live stream the game on Fox Sports app and watch it anywhere on your Tablets or smartphones. Fox Sports is free, and viewers have to sign up on the channel’s website, and they are ready to go!

Bein Sports 1

You can watch the Amir Khan and Billy Dib engaging in a nerve-wracking duel on Bein Sports. Viewers in Indonesia and the Philippines can watch the game on Bein Sports 1 and viewers of Hong Kong can catch it on Bein Sports 2.

This channel is your one-stop solution to get all the live information of the fight including videos, highlights, scores, standings, and exclusive analysis. Those who want to live stream the game on their phones, can use Bein Sports Connect app and watch the game with ease.

BT Sports

Viewers can explore exclusive updates on matches, latest news, videos, fixtures, results about the game between Amir Khan and Billy Dib on BT Sports. You can enjoy all the punches and smashes on super cool HD experience at the channels of BT TV.

DAZN

Viewers of Austria, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland can get the live coverage of Amir Khan v Billy Dib on DAZN in HD quality. Fans of the game can try their one-month free trial and watch their favorite games and pay $9.99/month for subsequent access to the game.

It also offers video-on-demand service to give access to video highlights of selected events for up to 30 days.

Sky Sports

Boxing fans can see the fight between Amir Khan vs Billy Dib being live streamed at Sky Sports. Users who want to watch the game on their Tablet or mobile phones can subscribe to Sky Sports and use their SkyGo app.

Users can also watch Sky TV live or On Demand on SkyGo app and run it on your laptop, mobile or tablet.

Conclusion

The brawl between the two fighting juggernauts is about to start, and fans can choose their channels for the game. Go through these channels and select the best option to enjoy the fight live this weekend.