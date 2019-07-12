Marshawn Lynch, Marcus Peters hold street carnival for kids in Oakland (Video)

Two of Oakland’s most popular sports celebrities recently teamed up for something great.
Rams cornerback Marcus Peters and former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch threw a carnival for kids in Oakland. It was held in the middle of the street, as they made a great job of making use of the small space, and admission was free.
Judging by the video, it seemed like the kids had a blast, as you can see below.
Peters and Lynch may not be set to square off in Week 1 this year — unlike last season — but they’re still doing great things in the community.
