MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jul 12/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Canadians – get a free trial of the home of Bellator, NFL & more, DAZN, right here!

Americans, click here.

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Vince Morales (9-3) vs Benito Lopez (9-1) – UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd – Jul 13th

Geoff Neal (11-2) vs Niko Price (13-2, 1 NC) – UFC 240 – Jul 27th

Colby Covington (14-1) vs Robbie Lawler (28-13) – UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler – Aug 3rd

Jim Miller (30-13, 1 NC) vs Clay Guida (35-18) – UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler – Aug 3rd

Volkan Oezdemir (15-4) vs Ilir Latifi (14-6) – UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler – Aug 3rd

Humberto Bandenay (14-6, 1 NC) vs Luiz Eduardo Garagorri (12-0) – UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche – Aug 10th

Brandon Davis (10-5) vs Kyung Ho Kang (15-8-1) – UFC 241 – Aug 17th

Anthony Hernandez (6-1) vs Jun Yong Park (10-3) – UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Zhang – Aug 31st

Omari Akhmedov (18-4-1) vs Zak Cummings (23-6) – UFC 242 – Sept 7th

Don Madge (7-3-1) vs Magomed Mustafaev (15-2) – UFC 242 – Sept 7th

Glover Teixeira (29-7) vs Nikita Krylov (25-6) – UFC on ESPN+ 16 – Sept 14th

Jim Crute (10-0) vs Misha Cirkunov (14-5) – UFC on ESPN+ 16 – Sept 14th

Todd Duffee (9-3) vs Jeff Hughes (10-2) – UFC on ESPN+ 16 – Sept 14th

Marcin Tybura (17-5) vs Augusto Sakai (13-1-1) – UFC on ESPN+ 16 – Sept 14th

Gunnar Nelson (17-4-1) vs Thiago Alves (23-14) – UFC on ESPN+ 18 – Sept 28th

ONE Championship

Women’s Atomweight Championship: Angela Lee (9-2) vs Xiong Jingnan (14-1) – ONE Championship: Century – Oct 13th

Light Heavyweight Championship: Aung La Nsang (25-10, 1 NC) vs Brandon Vera (16-7, 1 NC) – ONE Championship: Century – Oct 13th

Bantamweight Championship: Bibiano Fernandes (23-4) vs Kevin Bellingon (20-6) – ONE Championship: Century – Oct 13th

Invicta FC

Featherweight Championship: Pam Sorensen (7-3) vs Kaitlin Young (10-9-1) – Invicta FC 36 – Aug 9th

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)