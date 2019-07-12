Patrick Mahomes launches football out of Arrowhead Stadium (Video)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed just how strong his arm is, as he prepares to begin working out at training camp with his team.

This time of year is all about two things for NFL players and fans — vacations, and videos of footballers showing off their arm strength going viral on social media.

Odell Beckham Jr. recently launched a football nearly the entire length of a football field (watch here), so Mahomes one-upped him just a few days later. Check out how he uncorked an absolute bomb — throwing a football out of Arrowhead Stadium.

That ball still hasn’t landed yet.