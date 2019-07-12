The Livest Dog at UFC Sacramento: Darren Elkins

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Darren Elkins

Opponent: Ryan Hall

Odds: +105 (bet $100 to win $105)

In order to beat Darren Elkins, you have to be willing to go to hell with him. He’s going to fight you in his kind of fight, whether you like it or not.

Realistically, Ryan Hall isn’t going to fight that type of fight. He’s going to try to Imanari roll for leg locks, pull guard or otherwise trick Elkins into grappling with him. Elkins may be willing to from time to time, but he’ll pick his spots and be sure that Hall doesn’t have enough time to work.

Hall is likely the favorite here due to his last couple wins, but none of them were over high caliber opponents (at least they aren’t anymore).







Record: 5-15

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-722

Return on Investment: -36%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

