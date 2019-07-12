The Wimbledon 2019

Wimbledon has already kicked off, and both the Men’s and Women’s finals will be on the 14th July. This amazing tournament is being held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, London. And the competition has already started. So, do you love tennis? Well… the participants are waiting for their fans and support!

Tennis has always been a popular sport that demands a great deal of physical activity. Plus, it known to reduce stress and anxiety. Wimbledon was founded on the 9th June 1877. Since then, the tournament has become massive. Consisting of 18 grass courts and 5 indoor courts.

Guess who was in Wimbledon on the 2nd of July…. a royal member. Yes, pals the Duchess of Cambridge with Roger Federer’s parents, Geoffrey Boycott and Jonathan Agnew. They were in the Royal Box enjoying the games. They attended the second day of the tournament. Kate loves Wimbledon Championships and surely, she’ll be attending many more.

Let’s talk about the participants. Tennis players are so talented and won the hearts of many fans. The brilliant Angeligue Kerber was one of the highlights, starting with a perfect win against Tatjana Maria who is a fellow countrywoman. The eights time champion Roger Federer, 37 years old, won the first set against Lloyd Harris and made his way through the second round. He won 94% of the points in his match. In his interview Federer told the BBC Sport how the match was challenging for him: ‘’ “I struggled early on. I felt a bit frozen, my legs weren’t going,” He further states that: “I felt it was heavy out there, the ball wasn’t going when I was hitting it and he was hitting it big.”

We all know the famous champion Rafael Nadal. The Spanish player played against Nick Kyrgios and accused him of ‘’lacking respect’’ after losing against the 24-year-old in Acapulco this year. Nadal stated that ‘”Being honest, I’m too old for all this stuff. What I said, I said. That’s all. “I’m not a guy who will be in a fight with anybody. I will keep doing things I love. On Thursday I will be back in this amazing place. “At the beginning of this match it was tough. There are lot of things to improve.”There’s an extraordinary prize of £38 million! Any guesses who will be the winner? The good news is you can still get tickets for the upcoming tournament.