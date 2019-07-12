The Wimbledon Final: Federer vs. Djokovic

Novak Djokovic of Serbia, the number one ranked player in the world, will face Roger Federer of Switzerland, the number two ranked player in the world, in the gentlemen’s final of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Sunday.

In Friday's semi-finals, Djokovic beat the 23rd ranked Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, while, Federer also won in four sets as he beat the third seed Rafael Nadal of Spain 7-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. Djokovic is currently the favorite at -215 to win the Wimbledon final.

Djokovic handled Bautista Agut in a match that lasted two hours and 49 minutes. A major reason why Djokovic was able to beat Bautista Agut is because he was able to break his Spanish opponent five times. Djokovic was also able to win 77% of points on his first serve and 79% of points at the net.

Federer needed a little bit more time than Nadal, as he beat his Spanish opponent in three hours and two minutes. Like Djokovic, when Federer came to the net, he was very effective as he won 25 of a possible 33 points (76%). There were signs of tentativeness for Nadal in the last two sets of the match. He seemed to stay near the baseline and not take too many opportunities near the front of the net. Throughout the entire match, he only came to the net 11 times and only won six points.

Federer meanwhile will have to play more of a complete match against Djokovic than Nadal. During the second set in the semi-final, Nadal completely dominated play and only took him 37 minutes to win the set in seven games.

Head to head, Djokovic has a 25-22 advantage versus Federer. Both are considered among the greatest of all time, with Djokovic having the 9-6 advantage in major championships. At Wimbledon, Djokovic has the 2-1 advantage. Djokovic beat Federer 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 in the 2014 Wimbledon Final, and then 7-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 in the 2015 Wimbledon Final. Federer’s win came at the 2012 Wimbledon semifinal by a score of 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. In their last meeting, Djokovic beat Federer 7-6, 5-7, 7-6 in the semi-finals of the 2018 Paris Masters.