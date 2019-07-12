Tobias Harris indicates Ben Simmons is finally improving three-point shooting

It’s become quite clear that the one main weakness in Ben Simmons’ game is his perimeter shooting ability.

Simmons has been in the league for two seasons — playing in 160 regular-season games — and he’s still yet to make a three-pointer, which is insane. There are seven-footers who have made more than he has.

But he’s apparently been working on his perimeter shot since the season ended, with teammate Tobias Harris even having to respect his ability to shoot from deep.

Harris says in recent game of 1v1 vs. Simmons, he was daring him to shoot threes, only for Simmons to hit two in a row to force him to guard him out to the line — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) July 12, 2019

“Everybody was trying to figure out why I was guarding him at the three-point line, but it was really because he hit two of them,” Harris said Friday, via NBC Sports. “When I dared him to shoot two of them, he hit two in a row. That’s why I was there. He’s made big improvements on his game. His jump shot is looking really good and he the confidence to shoot.”

That’s good news for the Sixers and their fans.