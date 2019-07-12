Watch: LeBron James shares first look of what filming 'Space Jam 2' on set looks like

LeBron James saw his season end prematurely for the first time in nearly a decade, as his groin injury caused him to be shut down early, with the Lakers missing the playoffs.

It was the first time James hasn’t appeared in the postseason in nine seasons, as he’d been to eight straight NBA Finals.

For now, James has been biding his time in his off-court endeavors, as many predicted he would since he took his talents to Los Angeles. He’s been working hard in the studio, filming “Space Jam 2,” and you can check out a video of what the set looks like below.

LeBron on the set of Space Jam 2. 🐰🏀 (📸: Instagram/kingjames) pic.twitter.com/z1sryb71Xk — theScore (@theScore) July 12, 2019

Looks like a blast.