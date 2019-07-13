Damian Lillard slams Shannon Sharpe over contract criticism

Trail Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard is the clear leader of his team, and his contract backs that up.

Lillard signed a supermax contract extension earlier this month, essentially committing a huge chunk of the salary cap to paying him. His extension was worth roughly $200 million, which entails him making $54.3 million in 2024-25.

FOX Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe blasted the team for allocating that massive amount of money to Lillard, in this rant seen below.

“He’s going to be one of the richest players in NBA history, with zero titles,” Sharpe said.

Shannon Sharpe say Damian lillard will probably be the richest player in NBA NBA history making $400million but he'll be quickly forgotten when he's career is finished because he'll never win a championship. pic.twitter.com/cwYTir6W05 — Philly till the death (@Chatnigga101) July 10, 2019

It didn’t take Lillard long to respond. Check out what he had to say.

1st of all I took less on my first max ext Do your homework. but whatever the easiest thing to have an opinion on is stuff that don’t involve you cuz you don’t have to deal with the consequences 🤷🏽‍♂️ .And u dnt kno If I’ll win it lol… if I’m forgotten I’ll be a rich forgotten mf https://t.co/sR0VwHosgA — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 12, 2019

We’re going to award that round to Sharpe.