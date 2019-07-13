DeMarcus Lawrence vows to break Von Miller's sack record

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is one of the elite pass-rushers in the league, and apparently, he’s doing what he can to become the very best.

Broncos linebacker Von Miller nearly broke Michael Strahan’s all-time sack record in just his second season — racking up 18.5 sacks in 2012 — which was only four short of the Giants pass-rusher’s all-time record.

But that doesn’t mean Lawrence isn’t gunning to top Miller — or Strahan, for that matter.

“My goal is to be the best that’s ever played this game,” Lawrence said Saturday at SportsCon 2019 in Dallas. “For sure, I want to beat that sack record, make it my own, so he can talk about beating my record. I’m going to just wait until I get to the season and then worry about sacks.”

Lawrence just signed a massive deal, so that could play into why he’s gunning for the record so hard.