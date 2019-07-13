Cowboys

DeMarcus Lawrence vows to break Von Miller's sack record

DeMarcus Lawrence vows to break Von Miller's sack record

Cowboys

DeMarcus Lawrence vows to break Von Miller's sack record

By July 13, 2019

By: |

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is one of the elite pass-rushers in the league, and apparently, he’s doing what he can to become the very best.

Broncos linebacker Von Miller nearly broke Michael Strahan’s all-time sack record in just his second season — racking up 18.5 sacks in 2012 — which was only four short of the Giants pass-rusher’s all-time record.

But that doesn’t mean Lawrence isn’t gunning to top Miller — or Strahan, for that matter.

“My goal is to be the best that’s ever played this game,” Lawrence said Saturday at SportsCon 2019 in Dallas. “For sure, I want to beat that sack record, make it my own, so he can talk about beating my record. I’m going to just wait until I get to the season and then worry about sacks.”

Lawrence just signed a massive deal, so that could play into why he’s gunning for the record so hard.

 

Cowboys, NFL

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Cowboys
Home