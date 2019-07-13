James Harden states playing with Russell Westbrook again will be 'fun'

Russell Westbrook and James Harden once played together in Oklahoma City, on what was one of the most talented, young teams we’ve ever seen.

Harden and Westbrook played alongside Kevin Durant, and the three of them had a great shot of winning a title — had they not let the Warriors come back from a 3-2 deficit, despite holding a 15-point lead in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

But now (part of) the gang is back together, as the Rockets and Thunder swapped Westbrook and Chris Paul. And now that Harden will be reunited with his former teammate, he spoke about it.

“I’ve been knowing Russell since I was 10 years old,” he said. “We grew up together. Obviously, when I left Oklahoma City, I was sad, but then Houston made a home for me. Rockets is my home, and now an opportunity became available where Russ wasn’t happy. Now we’re back.”

“It’s going to be a lot of fun this year, I guarantee you that. There’s going to be a lot of excitement.”

A lot of entertainment, indeed.