Melvin Gordon not fully committing to Chargers long-term, wants to get paid first

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has spent his entire career with the team, and it’s hard to see him playing anywhere else next season, but the team has shown no commitment to him long-term.

Gordon has been a focal point of the team’s offense, racking up 3,628 yards on 897 carries. And yet, the team has still yet to offer him a long-term deal. Instead, the Chargers offered to exercise his fifth-year option, almost as if he hasn’t earned a new deal yet.

And he’s fully aware of the optics of the situation, with a possible hold-out in his future. For now, he’s keeping calm, but he’s not necessarily sold on playing the Chargers for the long haul.

“I want to end up with the Chargers. That’s my home,” Gordon said at SportsCon 2019 in Dallas, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m not going to sit here and be like, ‘Man, I don’t want to go back to the Chargers, dah, dah, dah.’ Like that’s the team that blessed me with an opportunity. They started my life. They changed my life. Of all 32 teams, that was the team that called me. I can’t forget them for that.

“But it’s an opportunity right now where I know I need to take advantage of it. You know, I want to get paid. That’s just kind of what it is. Hopefully I end up a Charger. That’s the goal. I want to end up with the Chargers.”

It’s completely understandable why Gordon feels that way. Aside from Philip Rivers, the Chargers haven’t been an organization known for taking care of their players.