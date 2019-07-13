MMA Manifesto

July 13, 2019

UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd
July 13, 2019
Golden 1 Center
Sacramento, California

 

UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd Results

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

5,536 – below average

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 6,100

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Bantamweights (five rounds):
Germaine de Randamie  (8-3,  #3 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Aspen Ladd   (8-0, #9 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Bantamweights:
Urijah Faber    (34-10, #26 ranked bantamweight**WINNER VIA KO (PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (0:46)
vs Ricky Simon   (15-1, #12 ranked bantamweight)

Featherweights:
Josh Emmett   (14-2, #10 ranked featherweight)  **WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (4:25)
vs Mirsad Bektic   (13-1, #12 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:
Karl Roberson  (7-2, #36 ranked middleweight**WINNER VIA SPLIT DECISION (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
vs Wellington Turman  (15-2)

Middleweights:
Marvin Vettori   (12-4-1, #38 ranked middleweight**WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
vs Cezar Ferreira   (13-7, #21 ranked middleweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:
James Allen   (13-5) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
vs Mike Rodriguez  (9-3, #37 ranked light heavyweight)

Featherweights:
Andre Fili   (19-6, #12 ranked featherweight*WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (3:07)
vs Sheymon Moraes   (11-3, #44 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Julianna Pena   (8-3, #8 ranked women’s bantamweight**WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)
vs Nicco Montano  (4-2, #14 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Featherweights:
Darren Elkins    (24-7, #8 ranked featherweight) vs
Ryan Hall  (7-1, #15 ranked featherweight**WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Bantamweights:
Pingyuan Liu   (13-5, #53 ranked bantamweight) vs
Jonathan Martinez  (10-2, #57 ranked bantamweight)  **WINNER VIA KO (KNEE) – ROUND 3 (3:54)

Women’s Strawweights:
Livia Renata Souza  (13-1, #22 ranked women’s strawweight) vs
Brianna Van Buren   (8-2)  **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Bantamweights:
Benito Lopez   (9-1, #60 ranked bantamweight) vs
Vince Morales   (9-3, #57 ranked bantamweight**WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

 


