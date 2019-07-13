UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd
July 13, 2019
Golden 1 Center
Sacramento, California
UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd Results
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
5,536 – below average
UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 6,100
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Women’s Bantamweights (five rounds):
Germaine de Randamie (8-3, #3 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Aspen Ladd (8-0, #9 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Bantamweights:
Urijah Faber (34-10, #26 ranked bantamweight) **WINNER VIA KO (PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (0:46)
vs Ricky Simon (15-1, #12 ranked bantamweight)
Featherweights:
Josh Emmett (14-2, #10 ranked featherweight) **WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (4:25)
vs Mirsad Bektic (13-1, #12 ranked featherweight)
Middleweights:
Karl Roberson (7-2, #36 ranked middleweight) **WINNER VIA SPLIT DECISION (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
vs Wellington Turman (15-2)
Middleweights:
Marvin Vettori (12-4-1, #38 ranked middleweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
vs Cezar Ferreira (13-7, #21 ranked middleweight)
Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)
Light Heavyweights:
James Allen (13-5) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
vs Mike Rodriguez (9-3, #37 ranked light heavyweight)
Featherweights:
Andre Fili (19-6, #12 ranked featherweight) *WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (3:07)
vs Sheymon Moraes (11-3, #44 ranked featherweight)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Julianna Pena (8-3, #8 ranked women’s bantamweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)
vs Nicco Montano (4-2, #14 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Featherweights:
Darren Elkins (24-7, #8 ranked featherweight) vs
Ryan Hall (7-1, #15 ranked featherweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Bantamweights:
Pingyuan Liu (13-5, #53 ranked bantamweight) vs
Jonathan Martinez (10-2, #57 ranked bantamweight) **WINNER VIA KO (KNEE) – ROUND 3 (3:54)
Women’s Strawweights:
Livia Renata Souza (13-1, #22 ranked women’s strawweight) vs
Brianna Van Buren (8-2) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Bantamweights:
Benito Lopez (9-1, #60 ranked bantamweight) vs
Vince Morales (9-3, #57 ranked bantamweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
Comments