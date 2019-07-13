UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd

July 13, 2019

Golden 1 Center

Sacramento, California

UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

5,536 – below average

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 6,100

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Bantamweights (five rounds):

Germaine de Randamie (8-3, #3 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Aspen Ladd (8-0, #9 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Bantamweights:

Urijah Faber (34-10, #26 ranked bantamweight) **WINNER VIA KO (PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (0:46)

vs Ricky Simon (15-1, #12 ranked bantamweight)

Featherweights:

Josh Emmett (14-2, #10 ranked featherweight) **WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (4:25)

vs Mirsad Bektic (13-1, #12 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:

Karl Roberson (7-2, #36 ranked middleweight) **WINNER VIA SPLIT DECISION (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

vs Wellington Turman (15-2)

Middleweights:

Marvin Vettori (12-4-1, #38 ranked middleweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

vs Cezar Ferreira (13-7, #21 ranked middleweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:

James Allen (13-5) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

vs Mike Rodriguez (9-3, #37 ranked light heavyweight)

Featherweights:

Andre Fili (19-6, #12 ranked featherweight) *WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (3:07)

vs Sheymon Moraes (11-3, #44 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Julianna Pena (8-3, #8 ranked women’s bantamweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

vs Nicco Montano (4-2, #14 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Featherweights:

Darren Elkins (24-7, #8 ranked featherweight) vs

Ryan Hall (7-1, #15 ranked featherweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Bantamweights:

Pingyuan Liu (13-5, #53 ranked bantamweight) vs

Jonathan Martinez (10-2, #57 ranked bantamweight) **WINNER VIA KO (KNEE) – ROUND 3 (3:54)

Women’s Strawweights:

Livia Renata Souza (13-1, #22 ranked women’s strawweight) vs

Brianna Van Buren (8-2) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Bantamweights:

Benito Lopez (9-1, #60 ranked bantamweight) vs

Vince Morales (9-3, #57 ranked bantamweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)