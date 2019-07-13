watch EVOLVE 10th Anniversary show live stream free Reddit WWE network

This weekend, independent professional wrestling is likely to make its mark on the WWE Network among the most notable firms on the indie scene will encounter its best exposure thus far. The wrestling fans must watch the biggest events to night which is EVOLVE 10th Anniversary live stream, stay in here & get the way of stream this events for free.

The event itself was put for a little while now, though only recently it had been declared that fans would have the ability to enjoy all of the actions on the award-winning WWE Network since the partnership involving Evolve and WWE has been flourish. Events info below

How & Where to watch EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Show live Stream Reddit on WWE Network for free

Date: Saturday, July 13

Location: 2300 Arena — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Watch live: WWE Network

Watch online: Click here to watch

Which will be going up against most of Elite Wrestling’s Fight for the Fallen offering on Saturday night — is filled with gift out of Evolve’s past, current and future. Three championship games are on tap to the Evolve 10th Anniversary celebration, such as a bout being contested because of the NXT name in addition to a winner-take-all-showdown using Evolve’s two leading names up for grabs.

Get the EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Show Live Stream Reddit 2019 free

Reddit is one of the most underrated platforms in social media. But, when it comes to watching EVOLVE 10th Anniversary 2019, Reddit is the most refreshing option. Browsing through a list of Subreddits, you can avail the chance to stream the EVOLVE 10th Anniversary anytime and anywhere.

All you need is a Reddit account, do some amount of research and effortlessly get the latest EVOLVE 10th Anniversary updates, see matches and do much more with Reddit.

Evolve 10th Anniversary match card

NXT Championship : Adam Cole (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

: Adam Cole (c) vs. Akira Tozawa Winner Take All — Evolve Championship/WWN Championship : Austin Theory (c) vs. JD Drake (c)

: Austin Theory (c) vs. JD Drake (c) Evolve Tag Team Championship : Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy vs. AR Fox & Leon Ruff

: Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy vs. AR Fox & Leon Ruff Matt Riddle vs. Drew Gulak

Anthony Henry vs. Arturo Ruas

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Brandi Lauren

Babatunde vs. Colby Corino

Curt Stallion vs. Sean Mulata vs. Stephen Wolf vs. Harlem Bravado

Josh Briggs vs. Anthony Greene

Evolve 131, the 10th anniversary event for East Coast-based promotion Evolve Wrestling, will be streamed live on WWE Network. WWE and Evolve have a close working relationship, having partnered in 2015. Wrestlers from WWE’s NXT brand (many of whom were signed after appearing for Evolve) regularly have matches at Evolve shows against Evolve talent.

WWE has been actively promoting the Evolve show on its social media and, most notably, on its television product. It is perhaps not a coincidence that AEW, the upstart potential WWE competitor, is also holding a show that night.